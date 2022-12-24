Ubisoft and Riot Games have collaborated to bring the "Zero Harm in Comms" research project as it aims to detect harmful and disruptive content in their games. Toxicity has been a growing issue in competitive video games. Games like Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege have been clear victims of disruptive behavior for some time now.

With the "Zero Harm in Comms" research project, Riot and Ubisoft are joining forces as they battle this growing issue with the help of advanced technology like AI and deep learning. The project will be the first ever cross-industry initiative to fight toxic behavior in video games.

Ubisoft and Riot Games have released blogs regarding this research on their respective websites.

What is the "Zero Harm in Comms" research project between the collaboration of Ubisoft and Riot Games?

Both Ubisoft and Riot Games believe that improving the social dynamics of online video games can only be achieved through joint efforts. Both companies have been a part of the online gaming industry for a long time. This research project aims to train AI systems to detect and lessen harmful and disruptive behavior caused by toxic players.

Riot's official blog also mentioned that they are investing in AI systems to automatically detect such behaviors and take quick initiatives to stop them. This artificial intelligence-based solution can turn around the face of competitive games as players will face much fewer issues against toxic gamers.

However, developing an AI that can mitigate such behavior could be a particularly challenging task.

Game bans have been the only way so far to stop such behavior. But the current AI for games can only do so much to fight disruption and toxicity. How the "Zero Harm in Comms" project will work out is yet to be seen.

The research project aims to plant technological foundations for future collaborations in the gaming industry. This creates a framework for such ethics in this initiative.

Ubisoft and Riot have a list of hugely competitive online games that have been a part of the gaming industry for a long time and are played by millions. This huge catalog of games helps this initiative to grow a stronger database as they continue to develop the AI technology for the "Zero Harm in Comms" research project.

How will the "Zero Harm in Comms" research project work?

The "Zero Harm in Comms" research project aims to create a shared database of anonymous data that will be used to train both the company's systems. This will help the AI to search for and mitigate disruptive behavior in online games.

Head of Tech Research at Riot Games Jacquier and Wesley Kerr first thought about this initiative with an interest in AI and deep learning. Ubisoft mentioned that harmful content is a massive challenge in video games, and their solutions are not up to the mark.

The official blog posts of both companies have not mentioned a specific date for this research's outcomes. However, it can be assumed that this project is an ongoing part of their collaboration.

Poll : 0 votes