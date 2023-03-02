Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force: New Attacker Brava, gadget, loadout, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is set to release a brand new Operator to the fold with Year 8 Season 1. Operation Commanding Force comes to Siege with a variety of content that includes many player comfort changes. The upcoming season will kick off the Year 8 journey for Siege with a new gadget called the Kludge Drone used by the new Attacker, Brava.

Fans have always been excited to receive an Attacker like her to the title. In the previous season, Operation Solar Raid introduced Colombian Defender Solis, who mimics IQ's abilities on defense. While the Tom Clancy title is slowly returning to its roots, Ubisoft is likely focusing on more balancing changes shifting to Year 8.

This article will briefly introduce the upcoming Operator, alongside her gadget and loadout.

Brava's gadget and weapons in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force

Brava will be an exceptionally powerful Attacker coming into Year 8 of Rainbow Six Siege. Aside from her loadout, she will carry her primary Kludge Drone gadget that can turn a Defender's utility against them. Zapping a Defender gadget with the Kludge Drone will switch allegiance to the Attackers.

Gadgets like Kapkan EDD (Entry denial devices), Echo Yokai drones, and Lesion GU mines will be turned against them. That said, certain Defender gadgets like Bandit Batteries and Thunderbird Kona stations will be destroyed.

Defenders can counter this mischievous gadget by bringing Mute and Mozzie to play. While Mute Jammers can disrupt the Kludge Drone from accessing an area, if Brava accomplishes getting control of the Jammer, she can also disrupt the nearby Defender utility with the help of the Jammer.

However, if Mozzie gets his hands on Kludge with his Pests, he can also use them against Attackers by hacking their gadgets. Nomad Airjabs and secondary utilities like Claymore can be turned against Attackers if Mozzie uses Kludge.

What weapons will Brava bring with her loadout in Rainbow Six Siege?

It has been a year since Ubisoft introduced a new weapon with an Operator in Rainbow Six Siege. Unfortunately for fans, Operation Commanding Force will also not bring anything new with Attacker Brava.

Listed below are her loadout options that players will be able to use:

Primary Weapons

PARA-308 (Assault rifle)

CAMRS (Marksman rifle)

Secondary Weapons

USP 40

Super Shorty

Secondary Gadgets

Claymore

Smoke Grenade

Players can customize their loadout while playing Brava by picking any of the two options for their gadgets or weapons from each class. Both of her primary weapons are solid choices: one favors long-range gunfights more and the other is suited for more aggressive plays.

One can also try out different attachments, as Ubisoft has mentioned they are buffing the Compensator and Muzzle Break barrel attachments in Operation Commanding Force.

When will fans be able to play Brava in Rainbow Six Siege?

Fans can expect Operation Commanding Force to enter the live servers on March 7. Rainbow Six Siege fans are in for a treat with the upcoming season as Ubisoft will introduce tight security features like the custom-made anti-cheat for Mouse and Keyboard players on consoles.

Additionally, the anti-toxicity feature will see an upgrade in Operation Commanding Force.

