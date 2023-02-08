Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force reveal date and more explored

Rainbow Six Siege is set to reveal its next Operation on February 18, 2023, and the very first Season of Year 8. With Year 7 Season 4 nearing its end, Operation Solar Raid has been a miraculous revival for Siege as it successfully replenished the game's plummeting playerbase.

Ubisoft has officially announced that the upcoming Season will be named Operation Commanding Force, a rather unique approach to naming Seasons in Siege. However, fans across social media are extremely excited to welcome the first major update of the year with a brand-new Operation.

When will Ubisoft reveal Operation Commanding Force for Rainbow Six Siege?

Ubisoft officially tweeted the reveal date for the upcoming Operation to be on February 18, 2023, at 2:30 pm EST / 8:30 pm CET / 1:00 am IST. Players will be able to catch the reveal live on Rainbow Six's official Twitch and YouTube handles, as both platforms will feature trailers and other content related to the Operation.

While Ubisoft did not reveal anything further related to the update, the small teaser featured some interesting details. The post itself has a caption regarding the Operation, stating:

"Turn the tide of battle in your favor."

As for the release date for the Operation, fans must wait until the official reveal.

Operation Commanding Force might bring a Drone operative

While Rainbow Six Siege has featured a variety of Drome and intel Operators in the past, the upcoming Season will likely introduce another Attacker who may bring a drone to the table. The teaser showed an armored drone with possibly a mini-missile launcher attached to it with a camera.

The upcoming Operator might be a replacement for Twitch, as her weaponry received a major nerf in the last patch. While all the information regarding the Season is speculation, the upcoming character will likely fill an Attacker's role as Operation Solar Raid has already introduced Solis, a Defender.

Ubisoft is yet to reveal a roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8 Operations. With the Siege Invitational 2023 taking place on February 19, the development team will probably reveal all the necessary information regarding the upcoming Season.

When can fans possibly get their hands on Operation Commanding Force?

Ubisoft usually allows players to access the test servers for a new Season a day or two after the reveal. Following the same pattern, one should be able to try out the Test Servers around February 20, 2023.

One can enjoy the test servers for about two to three weeks before Ubisoft shuts them down and launches the Season on its official servers.

This is usually done to help players find bugs and glitches before the official release so the development team can fix them on time. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid did an amazing job with the test servers, as the Season was comparatively bug-free. Although the update had its connectivity issues, it can be expected that Ubisoft will be fixing most of it with Year 8 Season 1.

