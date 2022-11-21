Rainbow Six Siege officially teases new Operator: What to expect, release window, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to introduce Year 7 Season 4 to the tactical shooter. Ubisoft will soon be bringing Operation Solar Raid to the game, along with a new map and an Operator.

The developers have already teased Nighthaven Labs, which is coming to the Siege map pool. Moreover, the official Twitter account of the game also built hype around the new character, Solis. It has also been officially confirmed that the full reveal of the upcoming Season, including this Operator, will be on November 21, 2022.

What to expect from upcoming Operator in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid

Solis is known to be a Defender. According to leaks, she will have a loadout that consists of a P90 SMG, which is also used by GIGN Defenders. This weapon can be swapped with an ITA12 Shotgun that is wielded by Spanish operatives. For her secondary gun, she will get an extremely powerful SMG-11.

Rainbow Six Siege



Set a reminder and tune-in live at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET. Information is your best weapon. Learn more about the new gadget coming to #RainbowSixSiege during the full reveal of Operation Solar Raid on Monday, November 21!

She is also expected to be able to use a Bulletproof camera that can be replaced with Impact grenades while on defense. Ubisoft is yet to officially release more information regarding her loadout. The full reveal will hopefully provide more specific insights into the Operator's role and gadgets.

When will Solis be available for players?

Ubisoft has promised that Operation Solar Raid will be available for players to try out on the official test servers from November 21, 2022. Subsequently, the new Season will likely arrive sometime in December. Generally, new Operators are released with fresh Seasons. This suggests Solis will make her way to the title next month.

There are no official dates available regarding the release of Operation Solar Raid in Rainbow Six Siege. That said, once the Season is out, players will be able to grab the Operator immediately by purchasing the Battle Pass. Those who would like to acquire Solis for free will have to wait for two weeks. After that period, she can be acquired through in-game Renown points.

What are the other inclusions in Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Solar Raid?

Operation Solar Raid will bring a plethora of changes to Rainbow Six Siege. Apart from the new Operator from Colombia, the Nighthaven Labs map will be entering the map pool.

Ubisoft has also promised Ranked 2.0, which will essentially overhaul the competitive ranking system in Rainbow Six Siege. Along with that, a different skill-rating system will also be released if recent leaks are to be believed. The developers are yet to officially announce this feature.

It has been confirmed that the update will introduce cross-progression and cross-play as part of the additions in Operation Solar Raid. Console players will be able to queue with each other. As for cross-progression, gamers will be able to share their skins, Renown, R6 Credits, and levels across all platforms.

Ubisoft will also make huge changes to the anti-cheat and toxicity system, which will facilitate fair gameplay as well as enhance the gaming experience.

