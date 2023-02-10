Rainbow Six Siege to introduce a reload rework with Operation Commanding force

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to reveal a brand new Season on February 18, 2023, called Operation Commanding Force. On their official Twitter handle, Ubisoft recently teased that a reload rework for Siege is on the way with Year 8 Season 1. Several fans and popular content creators have been requesting a reload-cancel feature in the past, and the upcoming update could potentially introduce it.

As Siege is a tactical shooter with an extremely high learning curve, most newcomers struggle to learn the title's wide variety of strategies while getting used to the gun mechanics. Ubisoft has slowly been overhauling these features over the past few Seasons to make the title far more beginner-friendly and balanced.

Rainbow Six Siege teased a reload rework on social media for Operation Commanding Force

A few days ago, Ubisoft dropped a brief teaser video for the upcoming Operation alongside a reveal date. With no roadmap officially released for Year 8 yet, fans are impatient to know what the developers have in mind for Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game

Tune-in to the full reveal LIVE on Saturday, Feb. 18 2:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CET to learn more! Operation Commanding Force is bringing even more immersion and strategy to Siege. A word of advice: watch your ammo.Tune-in to the full reveal LIVE on Saturday, Feb. 18 2:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CET to learn more! Operation Commanding Force is bringing even more immersion and strategy to Siege. A word of advice: watch your ammo. 👀 Tune-in to the full reveal LIVE on Saturday, Feb. 18 2:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CET to learn more! https://t.co/es4YylRvmU

Following this, Ubisoft tweeted yet another teaser from their official handle, featuring the label 'Reload Rework' on it. The post pointed to an upcoming rework of the game's reload mechanics as it warned fans about watching their ammo:

"A word of advice: watch your ammo."

For quite some time now, the community has been wondering if Ubisoft is willing to replace the reload cancelation feature in Rainbow Six Siege. This essentially allows players to cancel their reload animation midway so they can jump back into a gunfight. Since the very beginning, several players have been against this as they feel that it provides an unfair advantage during a duel.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Watch the full reveal February 18th LIVE at Turn the tide of battle in your favor. Operation Commanding Force is coming soon!Watch the full reveal February 18th LIVE at twitch.tv/Rainbow6 or youtube.com/Ubisoft at 2:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CET. Turn the tide of battle in your favor. Operation Commanding Force is coming soon!Watch the full reveal February 18th LIVE at twitch.tv/Rainbow6 or youtube.com/Ubisoft at 2:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CET. https://t.co/MUQFpzbCzk

Overhauling this feature could potentially change the way that all gunfights work in Rainbow Six Siege. In contrast, many players have praised the way that duels in Siege work because of this mechanic. With such a change, players will have to conserve ammo in a single magazine, which results in them having to pre-fire less on common angles.

Is a reload cancel feature needed in Rainbow Six?

While fans would agree that Siege is in need of more technical fixes and updates, the title could certainly use a few quality-of-life changes, which includes minor features such as mechanical reworks. During Operation Solar Raid, Ubisoft overhauled the Operator speed system, making every character have the same ADS (Aiming Down Sights) speed.

Although this was one of the features that initially made some fans skeptical, most of the community appreciated this change as the Season progressed. With that being said, the upcoming reload rework could potentially be an effective change to the title's shooting mechanics.

Poll : 0 votes