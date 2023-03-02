Rainbow Six Siege is set to welcome the new Operator Brava alongside the Operation Commanding Force update. The patch will go live globally on March 7, adding Brava to Siege's massive roster. Players can choose between two different loadouts for Brava and create a combination that suits them.

The upcoming Brazilian Operator will join the Attacker side in Rainbow Six Siege, featuring a unique playstyle. She has proven herself in the field and can hack defender gadgets deployed on the map. Brava's personal and professional capabilities earned her a spot in the Viperstrike.

Let us look closely at Rainbow Six Siege's new Operator, Brava.

Rainbow Six Siege Operator Brava will soon join Attackers

More than 60 operators in Rainbow Six Siege are divided into two groups: Attackers and Defenders. Ubisoft frequently launches new operators for both sides to provide equal choices. These operators offer various utilities that can counter one another and help players secure their objectives.

Brava's loadout

Brava will arrive with an exciting loadout to help players fish out enemies and eliminate them. Here are all the weapons and equipment available to players on Brava's launch.

Primary weapons

Para 308: Assault rifle with good damage output but low fire rate.

CAMRS: Marksman rifle with higher destructibility.

Secondary weapons

USP 40: Semi-automatic pistol.

Super Shorty: Shotgun with high destructibility.

Gadgets

Smoke grenade

Claymore

Unique ability

Kludge drone

Brava's Kludge drone

Ubisoft has finally balanced the charts with Brava's sabotaging ability on the Attacker side. The Brazilian operator can hijack different Defender gadgets with the help of her Kludge drone. Gadgets like Bandit's batteries will be destroyed upon hacking as they cannot be controlled for an advantage.

This unique playstyle mirrors the Defender side's Mozzie, who can hack some of the Attacker utilities and make them his own. This aspect will unlock new strategic paths in Rainbow Six Siege as players will have to keep an eye out even for their gadgets and interact with caution.

However, the Kludge drone can be easily destroyed with bullets and is easy to spot on maps due to its larger size. Defenders can play as Solis and spot all incoming enemy gadgets in the preparation phase or later.

Brava's background

Nayara "Brava" Cardoso is a 40-year-old Operator born in Curitiba, Brazil. She joined the Departamento de Polícia Federal (DPF) after being unable to bring a change in the system as a criminal prosecutor. Captain Yumiko “Hibana” Imagawa noticed her stellar performance and record, ultimately earning her a spot on the Viperstrike team.

Brava was involved directly in a hostage situation during Operation Crushed Rock, where she had to succeed in a near-impossible mission single-handedly. One of the hostages was the Specialist Vicente "Capitão" Souza, who also happens to be Brava's cousin. Her performance in the mission etched her legacy and established her as a legend for eliminating all threats and rescuing the hostages.

Brava understands the meaning behind pulling the trigger and pointing it at her enemies. Her unwavering spirit of taking down miscreants and criminals allows her to transcend personal and professional preferences.

The Operation Commanding Force update will be exciting for the entire player base as Brava takes the stage and sabotages the map around her. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates on Rainbow Six Siege.

