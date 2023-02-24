Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (R6) is receiving a major overhaul of its global esports circuit and format. Ubisoft has officially greenlit all of the upcoming changes as part of a multi-year deal with BLAST to present a new competitive stage for the title.

The partnership between the two giants resulted in the creation of BLAST R6, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of March 2023. A total of three international events are planned for R6 this year, including the two Majors and the Six Invitational 2024 to conclude the competitive season. All of these events will be hosted in different venues with live audiences.

Here's a detailed look at all the teams participating in the BLAST R6 circuit.

Rainbow Six Siege BLAST R6 regional slots, Majors, Six Invitational, and more

Ubisoft is organizing one of the most extensive tournament series for Rainbow Six Siege in the history of esports. With the tactical shooter garnering a massive fan following over the years, its competitive events naturally generate plenty of hype. The BLAST R6 series is part of Ubisoft’s partnership with BLAST to reorganize and host events in a new competitive format.

Launch date and Internationals

The BLAST R6 is dated to launch on March 6, 2023 and will kick off the 2023 season of Rainbow Six Siege. A total of three major international tournaments will be hosted under BLAST’s banner this season. The first Major is slated to begin in the month of May 2023, followed by the second Major in November 2023. The season will come to an end after the new world champions have been crowned in the Six Invitational, that's currently scheduled for early 2024.

Regional representatives

The entire globe has been divided into a total of nine separate regions. All of these regions will send a representative team(s) to participate in Rainbow Six Siege’s BLAST R6 competitive circuit. Here's a list of all the allotted slots for every region:

4 teams (Europe)

4 teams (North America)

4 teams (Brazil)

3 teams (Japan)

3 teams (South Korea)

2 teams (Hispanic Latin America)

2 teams (Asia)

1 team (Oceania)

1 team (MENA)

Unfortunately, additional details of the participating teams haven't been disclosed at the time of writing this article. However, the new format allows teams to secure their place in the second phase, depending on their performances in closed leagues.

Format

The format for Rainbow Six Siege’s BLAST R6 might seem like a complex web of leagues and majors, but it offers a reliable path for teams to progress to the international stage. The beginning of selection for the regional representative team(s) will begin with regional leagues. These competitions will exist in both open and closed league formats, where teams will have equal chances to secure a slot in the Majors.

The first phase will feature a total of 16 teams from all nine regions. Here is a list of the regional allotments for the first Major:

2 teams (Europe)

2 teams (North America)

2 teams (Brazil)

2 teams (Japan)

2 teams (South Korea)

2 teams (Hispanic Latin America)

2 teams (Asia)

1 team (Oceania)

1 team (MENA)

The second phase will feature the top eight teams from the first, alongside the teams directly qualifying from the Rainbow Six Siege closed leagues. Here's the second phase allotment for different regions:

The top eight teams from the first Major

The top 2 teams from the closed EU League

The top 2 teams from the closed NA League

The top 2 teams from the closed Brazil League

The top team from the closed Japan League

The top team from the closed South Korea League

After the second phase, the top eight teams will advance to the playoffs stage and fight for the BLAST R6 Major Champions trophy alongside a large cut of the total prize pool.

Additionally, the top 20 teams at the end of the season will qualify for the prestigious Six Invitational tournament.

Prize pools

All of the upcoming Majors will have a $750,000 prize pool in this new BLAST R6 circuit with the regional format change. The prize pool amount will remain the same for Major 1: Copenhagen and Major 2: USA. The prize pool for the Six Invitational is yet to be officially announced.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details about Rainbow Six Siege’s upcoming BLAST R6 details.

Poll : 0 votes