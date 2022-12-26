How will Rainbow Six Siege 2023 competitive season work with Blast Premier?

Rainbow Six Siege is set to witness a massive change in its esports presence following a collaboration with the popular esports global circuit event, Blast Premier. Blast has been holding top-notch esports events for Counter Strike Global Offensive and is now set to welcome the Ubisoft-developed online tactical shooter video game.

The Rainbow Six Siege esports scene has taken a significant hit in terms of view counts since the start of the global pandemic. With popular on-site events canceled due to Covid-19, the new Blast Premier partnership should be able to breathe new life into the scene.

Many Siege esports fans are skeptical about the "Forge the New Era" map of Rainbow Six, but it is yet to be seen how it will play out.

When does the new Rainbow Six Siege esports circuit begin and how does the format work?

The new global circuit for Rainbow Six Siege is expected to begin from March 2023 onwards. With nine regions hosting the competition, the circuit will share a hybrid approach where it will feature both open and closed components.

Rainbow Six Siege esports' Global Timeline in 2023 (Image via Ubisoft)

Each competitive Siege season will be held from March to February. The first competitive stage will begin in March and will end with an extended Major being held in May. Following the Major, an off-season will be held for three months from June to August that will help the participating teams rest and regroup.

Stage 2 will then begin in September with the second extended Major being held in November. The final off-season will go on for two and a half months as teams prepare for the grand conclusion of the year with the Siege Invitational in February.

Ubisoft has also included an additional phase before the Group Stage and Playoffs that will extend the usual format of Rainbow Six Siege esports. Starting in 2023, there will only be two Majors per year and one final Siege Invitational event.

What are the participating regions?

The upcoming global esports circuit for Rainbow Six Siege will feature nine different regions. Mentioned below are the participating regions for 2023:

Europe

North America

Brazil

Hispanic Latin America

Japan

South Korea

Asia

Oceania

Mena

Ubisoft has said that they are still trying to iron out the details for Asia, Oceania, and Mena as they will have to fine-tune their competition.

Europe, North America, Japan, and Brazil will have their own Closed League with up to 10 teams participating. Hispanic Latin America and South Korea will also have their own Closed Leagues featuring up to eight teams.

Each participating region will have its own Open Qualifiers during each stage. This will filter down the competition and help teams grow. Both Open Qualifiers and Closed Leagues will combine to filter the best teams moving forward to the Siege Invitational at the end of the competitive season.

Ubisoft and Blast Premier collaboration

Ubisoft has entered a multi-year partnership with popular esports organizer, Blast Premier, a popular provider of global circuit events in Counter Strike Global Offensive. They have gained admiration from CS:GO fans in the past for their top-tier production value.

Entering Siege is a huge deal for Ubisoft as Rainbow Six fans can now expect similar presentations and tournaments. This can significantly improve the production value and presentation of the esports scene.

Poll : 0 votes