Ubisoft bans Russian teams and suspends Rainbow Six Siege Russian Esports Pro League till further notice

Rainbow Six Siege has a thriving esports scene, however, due to current world problems, it is facing some changes. These changes are mainly focused on the Russian region and the policy for their participation and tournament hosting.

While publishers like Electronic Arts have completely banned Russian teams from participating in global competitions, Ubisoft has made exceptions by introducing some conditions.

Many game companies are completely shutting down their services in the Russian region as an extreme measure to support Ukraine. Ubisoft’s move isn’t as harsh as others, but they are making the necessary decisions.

These changes are considered to be quite controversial, and will remain concrete till further notice from Ubisoft.

Ubisoft’s statement on banning Russian teams from Rainbow Six Siege Esports

The Russia-Ukraine situation is something that has come under the spotlight as the conflict between the two seems to be growing more severe, leading to losses in various ways. This conflict has impacted the global gaming industry as well.

This resulted in various publishers from around the world withdrawing their products from Russia and the Belarus region. Electronic Arts recently shut down their support temporarily in Russia and banned teams from the region from participating in FIFA and Apex Legends tournaments.

Ubisoft, on the other hand, didn’t ban any games in the Russian region. However, it has imposed some limitations in the esports scene. This mainly means that Ubisoft will not be hosting the Russian Major League till further notice.

However, the official Rainbow Six Siege esports twitter page stated some exceptions by saying,

“Russian players will still be able to compete in our regional and international competitions if they choose to, but will be required to compete under a neutral banner, and have accepted to do so.”

This directly translates to Ubisoft allowing Russian players to compete in their regional and international leagues if they fulfill their criteria. This impact on esports industry has left gamers in shock and awe, however, this is hoped to be temporary.

