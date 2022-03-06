"How can you punish a country of 145 million": Apex Legends community on Electronic Arts' Russia and Belarus sanction

Amidst a global dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Electronic Arts took its stance with its products, including Apex Legends. With this, the company even justified their decision by saying,

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

According to the Electronic Arts' decision, the company is going to block its services for its consumers hailing from Russia. This limited sanction includes the purchase of virtual currency, bundles, and in-game content provided by EA in their stores.

However, this decision has also gained a lot of mixed-reaction from the masses around the world as some deemed it necessary, while others think that it's not.

Apex Legends community reacts to the game ban in Russia and Belarus region

Electronic Arts confirmed their plans for a temporary service suspension in a recent official announcement. While the overall action from Electronic Arts is very controversial, the community appears to be split on the issue.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL BREAKING: EA stops selling games in Russia and Belarus.



"Our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores." BREAKING: EA stops selling games in Russia and Belarus."Our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores." https://t.co/kfQ5yg2Cc6

Part of the gaming community seems to be staying on board with the company’s decision as it supports steps that attempt to curb the Ukraine-Russia conflict or rather, shed light on it.

Some of them also believe that mere citizens shouldn’t be involved in a political matter, and should be allowed to play games in tumultuous times.

Prof. Heck @HeckProf @alphaINTEL Wouldnt it be better if they used the money they got from russians to donate to ukraine instead of blocking? But I dont know politics and such maybe this could put them in trouble idk @alphaINTEL Wouldnt it be better if they used the money they got from russians to donate to ukraine instead of blocking? But I dont know politics and such maybe this could put them in trouble idk

Just_Vibin🍥 @TchnoWRLD @alphaINTEL again i don’t see who this is supposed to punish? how is it the innocents fault that putin did this? @alphaINTEL again i don’t see who this is supposed to punish? how is it the innocents fault that putin did this?

andrew @KungPaoFPS @alphaINTEL To be honest I have a Russian friend that wants nothing to do with this war, one of the few things going for him is playing apex with us and being able to get away for a bit. Now not allowing him to simply purchase a new skin or something stupid that gives him joy, is terrible. @alphaINTEL To be honest I have a Russian friend that wants nothing to do with this war, one of the few things going for him is playing apex with us and being able to get away for a bit. Now not allowing him to simply purchase a new skin or something stupid that gives him joy, is terrible.

ヨセファン (Yosefan) @yosharry21 @alphaINTEL that make no sense.Theres people who doesnt care/opposed about how their country attack other countries and just want enjoy life.Dont blame them if most of them later using pirated EA games ok. @alphaINTEL that make no sense.Theres people who doesnt care/opposed about how their country attack other countries and just want enjoy life.Dont blame them if most of them later using pirated EA games ok.

Zlick @limpdickzlick @alphaINTEL A lot of people are going to say this doesn’t matter. That’s the whole point tho, ea probably knows that them doing this has no change on the war and affects innocent people but it encourages other companies, gaming related or not, to follow suit (1/2) @alphaINTEL A lot of people are going to say this doesn’t matter. That’s the whole point tho, ea probably knows that them doing this has no change on the war and affects innocent people but it encourages other companies, gaming related or not, to follow suit (1/2)

Wattzyn @Wattzyn @alphaINTEL What did the Russian civilians do ? How can you punish a country of 145 million for there government @alphaINTEL What did the Russian civilians do ? How can you punish a country of 145 million for there government

For Russian gamers, the duration of this impending ban from Electronic Arts is unknown. However, it can be expected that it will end soon once the dispute comes to an indefinite close.

Gigachadicus @gigachadicus @alphaINTEL Does it mean people won't be able to spend their life savings on FIFA? What a shame. @alphaINTEL Does it mean people won't be able to spend their life savings on FIFA? What a shame.

Streamers and artists who make a career by playing games from Electronic Arts would be the most affected, and there is currently nothing that can be done. Most in the community also seemed sympathetic to many Russian Apex Legends creators and shared their feelings about how they are being affected.

Along with Apex Legends, Electronic Arts also declared that they are working on making changes to EA Sports FIFA and NHL games as well. The announcement also revealed that EA is still evaluating other sectors in the industry and will provide more information soon.

