"How can you punish a country of 145 million": Apex Legends community on Electronic Arts' Russia and Belarus sanction

Amidst a global dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Electronic Arts took its stance with its products, including Apex Legends. With this, the company even justified their decision by saying,
“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”
According to the Electronic Arts' decision, the company is going to block its services for its consumers hailing from Russia. This limited sanction includes the purchase of virtual currency, bundles, and in-game content provided by EA in their stores.
However, this decision has also gained a lot of mixed-reaction from the masses around the world as some deemed it necessary, while others think that it's not.
Apex Legends community reacts to the game ban in Russia and Belarus region
Electronic Arts confirmed their plans for a temporary service suspension in a recent official announcement. While the overall action from Electronic Arts is very controversial, the community appears to be split on the issue.
Part of the gaming community seems to be staying on board with the company’s decision as it supports steps that attempt to curb the Ukraine-Russia conflict or rather, shed light on it.
Some of them also believe that mere citizens shouldn’t be involved in a political matter, and should be allowed to play games in tumultuous times.
For Russian gamers, the duration of this impending ban from Electronic Arts is unknown. However, it can be expected that it will end soon once the dispute comes to an indefinite close.
Streamers and artists who make a career by playing games from Electronic Arts would be the most affected, and there is currently nothing that can be done. Most in the community also seemed sympathetic to many Russian Apex Legends creators and shared their feelings about how they are being affected.
Along with Apex Legends, Electronic Arts also declared that they are working on making changes to EA Sports FIFA and NHL games as well. The announcement also revealed that EA is still evaluating other sectors in the industry and will provide more information soon.