Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Demon Veil: Update size for every platform

One of the most anticipated updates of Rainbow Six Siege, Demon Veil, finally arrived on March 15, 2022. The update brought along a number of adjustments and additions, shifting the meta of the game altogether.

All this new content arrives in the game through OTA updates on various platforms that have their own package size. This article will attempt to list down the update size for the shooter game on every platform.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game @ion_kanbar /



Ready to suit up? Year 7 has begun! Season 1, Demon Veil is now live on all platforms. The meticulous and ferocious Azami is here and suave as ever in these pieces from @neco_nyan__ @ZA__NINE & @IFrAgMenTIX.Ready to suit up? Year 7 has begun! Season 1, Demon Veil is now live on all platforms. The meticulous and ferocious Azami is here and suave as ever in these pieces from @neco_nyan__ / @ion_kanbar / @ZA__NINE & @IFrAgMenTIX. Ready to suit up? https://t.co/dHstJn3evy

While the update sizes are not extensive for PC platforms, consoles have observed higher update sizes due to extra features like Match Replay. This feature, which has been present on PCs for a long time, is finally making an arrival on consoles.

Rainbow Six Siege Demon Veil update size for every platform

The biggest highlight of every Rainbow Six Siege season is a new operator. Inasmuch, Demon Veil is introducing a new Defender named Azami. She brings her architectural expertise and mercenary background to Team Rainbow with Kiba Barrier, which allows her to manipulate sites.

Alongside the new Defender, the update also has a Goyo rework and multiple other character adjustments.

The shooter game will also receive a brand new Team Deathmatch playlist, which will remain permanently.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Y7S1 Demon Veil will be deployed tomorrow, March 15th.



⏱Downtime: ~1 hour per platform



Maintenance times and patch sizes below 🛠 Y7S1 Maintenance 🛠Y7S1 Demon Veil will be deployed tomorrow, March 15th.⏱Downtime: ~1 hour per platformMaintenance times and patch sizes below 🛠 Y7S1 Maintenance 🛠Y7S1 Demon Veil will be deployed tomorrow, March 15th. ⏱Downtime: ~1 hour per platform Maintenance times and patch sizes below 👇 https://t.co/736y2j6vXn

All the features mentioned above will be introduced in a single update. Gamers will have to download updates of the following sizes, based on their platform:

Steam: 3.8 gigabytes

3.8 gigabytes Ubisoft Connect: 4.4 gigabytes

4.4 gigabytes Xbox One: 13.82 gigabytes

13.82 gigabytes Xbox Series X: 13.17 gigabytes

13.17 gigabytes PlayStation 4: 5.17 gigabytes

5.17 gigabytes PlayStation 5: 4.66 gigabytes

Further, players could receive additional updates depending on when they last updated their game, which could also affect the overall size of the download.

The next update of Rainbow Six Siege will likely herald the arrival of a new map called Emerald Plains, which is reportedly based in Ireland.

Edited by Saman