Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Demon Veil: Update size for every platform

One of the most anticipated updates of Rainbow Six Siege, Demon Veil, finally arrived on March 15, 2022. The update brought along a number of adjustments and additions, shifting the meta of the game altogether.
All this new content arrives in the game through OTA updates on various platforms that have their own package size. This article will attempt to list down the update size for the shooter game on every platform.
While the update sizes are not extensive for PC platforms, consoles have observed higher update sizes due to extra features like Match Replay. This feature, which has been present on PCs for a long time, is finally making an arrival on consoles.
Rainbow Six Siege Demon Veil update size for every platform
The biggest highlight of every Rainbow Six Siege season is a new operator. Inasmuch, Demon Veil is introducing a new Defender named Azami. She brings her architectural expertise and mercenary background to Team Rainbow with Kiba Barrier, which allows her to manipulate sites.
Alongside the new Defender, the update also has a Goyo rework and multiple other character adjustments.
The shooter game will also receive a brand new Team Deathmatch playlist, which will remain permanently.
All the features mentioned above will be introduced in a single update. Gamers will have to download updates of the following sizes, based on their platform:
- Steam: 3.8 gigabytes
- Ubisoft Connect: 4.4 gigabytes
- Xbox One: 13.82 gigabytes
- Xbox Series X: 13.17 gigabytes
- PlayStation 4: 5.17 gigabytes
- PlayStation 5: 4.66 gigabytes
Further, players could receive additional updates depending on when they last updated their game, which could also affect the overall size of the download.
The next update of Rainbow Six Siege will likely herald the arrival of a new map called Emerald Plains, which is reportedly based in Ireland.