Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 roadmap: New Operators, Quick Match 2.0, map reworks, and more explored

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 will commence on March 7, 2023, with the release of Operation Commanding Force. The eighth year will feature the introduction of brand new Operators, map reworks, massive gameplay mechanism changes, and a lot more.

Rainbow Six Siege revealed its upcoming plans with the Year 8 Roadmap that was presented during Rainbow Six Siege's largest esports event: The Six Invitational 2023's Finals. Showcasing what's to come for the eighth year, players should be hyped for the future of Ubisoft's acclaimed team-based first-person shooter title.

Ubisoft reveals the future of Rainbow Six Siege through the Year 8 roadmap

Rainbow Six Siege is foreseeing the arrival of dark times with the murder in cold blood of Rainbow's director, Dr. Harishva "Harry" Pandey, by a mysterious figure called Deimos. With a new chapter now unfolding, the game will continue to evolve with the arrival of each new season.

During the Six Invitationals, Creative Director Alexander Karpazis and other notable members revealed their vision for Rainbow Six Siege by breaking down every major update and piece of content for the upcoming season of Year 8.

Without further ado, here's a look at the Year 8 Roadmap of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:

Year 8 Season 1: New operator "Brava", brand-new Mousetrap anti-cheat, attachment balancing, and more

Season 1 of R6 Siege Year 8 introduces Brava (Image via Ubisoft)

The first season of Year 8 of Rainbow Six Siege will feature the arrival of the Brazilian operator, Brava, in Operation Commanding Force, starting March 7. The newest addition is an attacker who can prove to be a valuable addition to your squad, who can not only hack defender gadgets, but also turn them against their own, using her trusty Kludge Drone.

Along with the Brava, Operation Commanding Force features a brand-new security feature called Mousetrap that will act as a surveillance system for your mouse and keyboard and report any form of cheating or exploits. Mousetrap is intended to be an evolving anti-cheat technique that will also be implemented for consoles.

Season 1 of Year 8 will also add additional quality-of-life updates such as a new immersive reload system that removes reload-canceling, making gunfights a lot more tactical.

Among other balancing updates, there will be new adjustments to the muzzle and compensator weapon attachments to further improve their viability, and will be implemented for both attackers as well as defenders.

Year 8 Season 2: Swedish Operator, updated shooting range, Consulate map rework, and more

Season 2 of R6 Siege Year 8 features reworked Consulate map (Image via Ubisoft)

The second season of Year 8 will introduce, for the first time, a Swedish Operator into the game without much confirmation of their roles or affiliations. It will also witness the rework of the Consulate, and will feature some interesting competitive as well as visual changes to this classic R6 map.

Consulate will not be the only one receiving a rework, and joining it will be a classic Operator who shared her fair share of dominance in the game: the Canadian, Frost. The changes will feature her gadget in a more toned down state, allowing attackers to have an advantage, while also not nerfing her completely.

The second season will also feature new updates for target modes and practice scenarios in the shooting range, ideal for beginners as well as a warmup for veteran players.

Year 8 Season 3: Korean Operator, Quick Play 2.0, new defender gadget, and more

Season 3 of R6 Siege Year 8 introduces new defender gadget (Image via Ubisoft)

Season 3 of Year 8 will feature the arrival of another Korean operator into the game, joining the likes of Dokkaebi and Vigil in Rainbow Six Siege. The third season will provide defenders with a brand new gadget, aimed to disrupt attacker intel.

Called the Observation Blocker, this defender gadget will perform similar to Sens' R.O.U. Projector System, providing an invisible wall that only obscures the drone's vision. Attackers will need to find more unique ways to gather intel through their drones and even new spots to capture information.

Along with a new Operator and gagdet, the game will feature a newly updated Quick Match system. Quick Match 2.0 will allow players to drop right into Siege's tactical and intense gameplay without the downtime and planning that are present in modes like Unranked or Ranked and offer an even more casual experience.

Year 8 Season 4: Portuguese Operator, new map, shield mechanism revamp, and more

Season 4 of R6 Siege Year 8 features revamp to shield mechanism (Image via Ubisoft)

Last but not least, the final season of Siege's Year 8 will feature the arrival of a Portuguese Operator along with a new competitive map to the game. The conclusive season will also introduce the much-awaited rework to shield Operators.

With Season 4, characters such as Blitz, Montagne, and even Fuze will witness some major revamps to how shields function in the game. Not only will they be receiving additional mobility, but also visual tweaks to further improve their viability.

To balance their position in the meta, they will receive feedback damage from enemy fire so they don't happen to remain an impenetrable force as they are in the game's current state.

The fourth season will also feature a Defender A.I. Playlist for beginners to get a grasp of Siege's complex gameplay in a much more friendly, efficient, and fluent manner.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna.

