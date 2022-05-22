Rainbow Six Siege Y7S2 Vector Glare: New attacker, Deathmatch map, shooting range, and more

Ubisoft always strives to provide four major updates for Rainbow Six Siege in a year, and Year 7 of the game is observing the same. Marking the second major update for the tactical shooter game, Vector Glare arrives with a brand new Team Deathmatch map and an operator named Sens.

Along with these new additions, the game will also see a new weapon called POF-9 which will extend the already existing arsenal of firearms. The game also brings a brand new shooting range where players can adjust their aim to their liking.

To guide players through all the new things coming with the Y7S2 Vector Glare update, this article will give the readers a thorough run-through.

All the new things coming with Rainbow Six Siege’s Y7S2 Vector Glare update

Since Vector Glare is Rainbow Six Siege’s second major update for its seventh year, the following are the key things that players should look out for:

Yakuza x Rainbow Six Siege crossover

New Attacker named Sens

New Team Deathmatch map

Shooting range

About Sens, the new attacker operator

Sens, the new attacker operator (Image via Ubisoft)

With this season, Rainbow Six Siege will be getting a new attacker as the previous season featured a defender operator. Also, Sens will be the first non-binary character in the Six Siege universe, which also makes this operator quite special.

As for weaponry, Sens will be arriving with a brand new POF-9, 417 DMR, SOP 9mm pistol, and GONNE-6 as options. For gadgets, Sen will be equipped with a brand new R.O.U. Projector System with Hardbreach charges and claymores as a choice.

The new projector system can deploy a visual cover similar to that of Valorant's Viper, however, with a small twist. Sens deploys a rollable gadget that deploys covers as it travels.

However, these covers function the same as smokes, so bulletproof cameras, Warden and Maestro cameras can be great counters to the agent.

Kazuma Kiryu and Kaoru Sayama from the Yakuza series join the Siegeverse

Echo as Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza series (Image via Ubisoft)

In a collaboration with SEGA, Rainbow Six Siege will be bringing a crossover with the Yakuza series.

During this crossover, Hibana and Echo will be getting their own unique skins. These new skins are based on Kazuma Kiryu and Kaoru Sayama, who are both quite loved by the Yakuza fan base.

Shooting range added so players don’t have to play Terrorist Hunt

The new shooting range (Image via Ubisoft)

After a long wait, Rainbow Six Siege will finally receive its very own shooting range where players can try out different weapons.

Instead of heading into Terrorist Hunt, players have the option to practice in the shooting range to sharpen their skills. Also, players can simultaneously try out different operator weapons without hiccups, which makes it a welcome addition to the game.

A Team Deathmatch map that incorporates pieces from earlier sets

The new deathmatch exclusive map (Image via Ubisoft)

Team Deathmatch made its debut with Y7S1 Demon Veil and made its permanent stay in the game. With next season, players will be getting a brand new exclusive map for Deathmatch named Close Quarter, which is based on The Program maps.

The entire map is based on various maps like Border, Hereford Base, and others. The rules for this Deathmatch map will remain the same and will only pertain to this mode.

