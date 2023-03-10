Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1: Operation Commanding Force Attachment guide for Defenders

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Commanding Force was released on March 7, 2023, commencing the eighth year of Ubisoft's team-based, first-person tactical shooter. It also started a brand new chapter for Team Rainbow as they face-off against a new looming threat called Deimos.
The first season of Year 8, called "Operation Commanding Force," introduced some tweaks to the weapons in Rainbow Six Siege by adjusting the performance of the muzzle attachments in the game. The latest season significantly improves the horizontal recoil of Compensator and enhanced the first bullet kick reduction of Muzzle Break.
Operation Commanding Force also features tons of new content for Rainbow Six Siege, including the arrival of a brand new attacker called Brava, the Mousetrap anti-cheat, a new and improved season-long Battle Pass, decreased operator pricing, and much more.
Best attachments for Defender loadouts in Operation Commanding Force of Rainbow Six Siege
Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege are tasked with protecting two bomb sites from a floor of their choosing. They are equipped with powerful gadgets to halt Attackers from not only defusing the bombs but also limiting their utilities, gathering intel, and even traversing the map.
Defender weapons usually revolve around close-range firearms such as SMGs, machine pistols, and carbines, as well as shotguns, which allow them to make quick rotations. To balance their mobility, most Defenders are provided with 1x optics, and hence the need for a low-recoil loadout becomes even more crucial in order to hit those critical headshots.
With the latest changes to Compensator and Muzzle Break, we'll be taking a look at each Defender's best weapon and their attachments in Season 1 of Year 8 of Rainbow Six Siege:
Wamai
AUG
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
MP5K
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
Aruni
Mk 14 EBR
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
- Grip: Angled Grip
Thunderbird
Spear .308
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Smoke
FMG-9
- Barrel: Flash Hider / Suppressor
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
SMG-11
- Barrel: Muzzle Brake
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Clash
SPSMG9
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Reflex C
Mute
MP5K
- Muzzle: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
SMG-11
- Barrel: Muzzle Brake
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Castle / Pulse
UMP45
- Barrel: Extended Barrel / Suppressor / Flash Hider
- Optic: Scope 1.5x
- Grip: Angled Grip
Melusi / Doc / Rook
MP5
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Scope 1.5x / Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Doc / Rook / Solis
P90
- Barrel: Flash Hider / Extended Barrel
- Optic: Scope 1.5x / Holographic
Kapkan / Azami
9x19VSN
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Jager
416-C Carbine
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Frost
9mm C1
- Barrel: Extended Barrel / Suppressor
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
- Grip: Angled Grip
Valkyrie / Warden
MPX
- Barrel: Flash Hider / Extended Barrel
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical / Angled
Caveira
M12
- Barrel: Suppressor
- Optic: Holographic
Echo
MP5SD
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
- Grip: Vertical / Angled
Mira / Goyo
Vector .45 ACP
- Barrel: Compensator
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Lesion / Oryx
T-5 SMG
- Barrel: Extended Barrel / Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic / 1.5x Scope
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Ela
Scorpion EVO 3 A1 Submachine Gun
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Vigil
K1A
- Barrel: Suppressor / Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Maestro
ALDA 5.56
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Alibi
Mx4 Storm
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Kaid
AUG A3
- Barrel: Muzzle Brake
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Mozzie / Aruni
Commando 9
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Mozzie / Aruni
P10 Roni
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: 1.5x Scope / Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Thorn
UZK50GI
- Barrel: Extended Barrel
- Optic: Holographic
- Grip: Vertical Grip
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna.