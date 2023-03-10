Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1: Operation Commanding Force Attachment guide for Defenders

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Commanding Force was released on March 7, 2023, commencing the eighth year of Ubisoft's team-based, first-person tactical shooter. It also started a brand new chapter for Team Rainbow as they face-off against a new looming threat called Deimos.

The first season of Year 8, called "Operation Commanding Force," introduced some tweaks to the weapons in Rainbow Six Siege by adjusting the performance of the muzzle attachments in the game. The latest season significantly improves the horizontal recoil of Compensator and enhanced the first bullet kick reduction of Muzzle Break.

Operation Commanding Force also features tons of new content for Rainbow Six Siege, including the arrival of a brand new attacker called Brava, the Mousetrap anti-cheat, a new and improved season-long Battle Pass, decreased operator pricing, and much more.

Best attachments for Defender loadouts in Operation Commanding Force of Rainbow Six Siege

Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege are tasked with protecting two bomb sites from a floor of their choosing. They are equipped with powerful gadgets to halt Attackers from not only defusing the bombs but also limiting their utilities, gathering intel, and even traversing the map.

Defender weapons usually revolve around close-range firearms such as SMGs, machine pistols, and carbines, as well as shotguns, which allow them to make quick rotations. To balance their mobility, most Defenders are provided with 1x optics, and hence the need for a low-recoil loadout becomes even more crucial in order to hit those critical headshots.

With the latest changes to Compensator and Muzzle Break, we'll be taking a look at each Defender's best weapon and their attachments in Season 1 of Year 8 of Rainbow Six Siege:

Operation Commanding Force shakes up the Defender loadouts (Image via Ubisoft)

Wamai

AUG

Muzzle : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic: Holographic

MP5K

Muzzle: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Optic: Holographic

Aruni

Mk 14 EBR

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic : 1.5x Scope

: 1.5x Scope Grip: Angled Grip

Thunderbird

Spear .308

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Smoke

FMG-9

Barrel : Flash Hider / Suppressor

: Flash Hider / Suppressor Optic: 1.5x Scope

SMG-11

Barrel : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Clash

SPSMG9

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic: Reflex C

Mute

MP5K

Muzzle: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Optic: Holographic

SMG-11

Barrel : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Castle / Pulse

UMP45

Barrel : Extended Barrel / Suppressor / Flash Hider

: Extended Barrel / Suppressor / Flash Hider Optic : Scope 1.5x

: Scope 1.5x Grip: Angled Grip

Melusi / Doc / Rook

MP5

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Scope 1.5x / Holographic

: Scope 1.5x / Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Doc / Rook / Solis

P90

Barrel : Flash Hider / Extended Barrel

: Flash Hider / Extended Barrel Optic: Scope 1.5x / Holographic

Kapkan / Azami

9x19VSN

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : 1.5x Scope

: 1.5x Scope Grip: Vertical Grip

Jager

416-C Carbine

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Frost

9mm C1

Barrel : Extended Barrel / Suppressor

: Extended Barrel / Suppressor Optic : 1.5x Scope

: 1.5x Scope Grip: Angled Grip

Oryx and Azami receive reduced unlocking price with Year 8 Season 1 (Image via Ubisoft)

Valkyrie / Warden

MPX

Barrel : Flash Hider / Extended Barrel

: Flash Hider / Extended Barrel Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical / Angled

Caveira

M12

Barrel : Suppressor

: Suppressor Optic: Holographic

Echo

MP5SD

Optic : 1.5x Scope

: 1.5x Scope Grip: Vertical / Angled

Mira / Goyo

Vector .45 ACP

Barrel : Compensator

: Compensator Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Lesion / Oryx

T-5 SMG

Barrel : Extended Barrel / Flash Hider

: Extended Barrel / Flash Hider Optic : Holographic / 1.5x Scope

: Holographic / 1.5x Scope Grip: Vertical Grip

Ela

Scorpion EVO 3 A1 Submachine Gun

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Vigil

K1A

Barrel : Suppressor / Flash Hider

: Suppressor / Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Maestro

ALDA 5.56

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Alibi

Mx4 Storm

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Kaid

AUG A3

Barrel : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Mozzie / Aruni

Commando 9

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Mozzie / Aruni

P10 Roni

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : 1.5x Scope / Holographic

: 1.5x Scope / Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Thorn

UZK50GI

Barrel : Extended Barrel

: Extended Barrel Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical Grip

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Get this season's Battle Pass plus all other Year 8 Battle Passes at the best deal with the Year 8 Pass. Limited offer ends March 20 so don't miss out! Get this season's Battle Pass plus all other Year 8 Battle Passes at the best deal with the Year 8 Pass. Limited offer ends March 20 so don't miss out! https://t.co/XgVCGZ5Wrd

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna.

Poll : 0 votes