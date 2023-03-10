Create

Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1: Operation Commanding Force Attachment guide for Defenders

By Sobuj Sarkar
Modified Mar 10, 2023 20:47 IST
A look at the best defender attachments in Rainbow Six Siege: Commanding Force (Image via Ubisoft)
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Commanding Force was released on March 7, 2023, commencing the eighth year of Ubisoft's team-based, first-person tactical shooter. It also started a brand new chapter for Team Rainbow as they face-off against a new looming threat called Deimos.

The first season of Year 8, called "Operation Commanding Force," introduced some tweaks to the weapons in Rainbow Six Siege by adjusting the performance of the muzzle attachments in the game. The latest season significantly improves the horizontal recoil of Compensator and enhanced the first bullet kick reduction of Muzzle Break.

Operation Commanding Force also features tons of new content for Rainbow Six Siege, including the arrival of a brand new attacker called Brava, the Mousetrap anti-cheat, a new and improved season-long Battle Pass, decreased operator pricing, and much more.

Best attachments for Defender loadouts in Operation Commanding Force of Rainbow Six Siege

Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege are tasked with protecting two bomb sites from a floor of their choosing. They are equipped with powerful gadgets to halt Attackers from not only defusing the bombs but also limiting their utilities, gathering intel, and even traversing the map.

Defender weapons usually revolve around close-range firearms such as SMGs, machine pistols, and carbines, as well as shotguns, which allow them to make quick rotations. To balance their mobility, most Defenders are provided with 1x optics, and hence the need for a low-recoil loadout becomes even more crucial in order to hit those critical headshots.

With the latest changes to Compensator and Muzzle Break, we'll be taking a look at each Defender's best weapon and their attachments in Season 1 of Year 8 of Rainbow Six Siege:

Operation Commanding Force shakes up the Defender loadouts (Image via Ubisoft)
Wamai

AUG

  • Muzzle: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic

MP5K

  • Muzzle: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic

Aruni

Mk 14 EBR

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: 1.5x Scope
  • Grip: Angled Grip

Thunderbird

Spear .308

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Smoke

FMG-9

  • Barrel: Flash Hider / Suppressor
  • Optic: 1.5x Scope

SMG-11

  • Barrel: Muzzle Brake
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Clash

SPSMG9

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Reflex C

Mute

MP5K

  • Muzzle: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic

SMG-11

  • Barrel: Muzzle Brake
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Castle / Pulse

UMP45

  • Barrel: Extended Barrel / Suppressor / Flash Hider
  • Optic: Scope 1.5x
  • Grip: Angled Grip

Melusi / Doc / Rook

MP5

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Scope 1.5x / Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Doc / Rook / Solis

P90

  • Barrel: Flash Hider / Extended Barrel
  • Optic: Scope 1.5x / Holographic

Kapkan / Azami

9x19VSN

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: 1.5x Scope
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Jager

416-C Carbine

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Frost

9mm C1

  • Barrel: Extended Barrel / Suppressor
  • Optic: 1.5x Scope
  • Grip: Angled Grip
Oryx and Azami receive reduced unlocking price with Year 8 Season 1 (Image via Ubisoft)
Valkyrie / Warden

MPX

  • Barrel: Flash Hider / Extended Barrel
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical / Angled

Caveira

M12

  • Barrel: Suppressor
  • Optic: Holographic

Echo

MP5SD

  • Optic: 1.5x Scope
  • Grip: Vertical / Angled

Mira / Goyo

Vector .45 ACP

  • Barrel: Compensator
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Lesion / Oryx

T-5 SMG

  • Barrel: Extended Barrel / Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic / 1.5x Scope
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Ela

Scorpion EVO 3 A1 Submachine Gun

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Vigil

K1A

  • Barrel: Suppressor / Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Maestro

ALDA 5.56

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Alibi

Mx4 Storm

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Kaid

AUG A3

  • Barrel: Muzzle Brake
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Mozzie / Aruni

Commando 9

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Mozzie / Aruni

P10 Roni

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: 1.5x Scope / Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip

Thorn

UZK50GI

  • Barrel: Extended Barrel
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical Grip
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna.

