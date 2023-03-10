Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege recently entered Year 8 Season 1 with a massive update. The developers constantly patch different weapons and attachments in the title to introduce a balanced playing field for all players. This results in a meta-shift as the characteristics and behavior of each piece of equipment change with adjustment updates.
The publisher kickstarted Year 8 Season 1 with a brand-new Attacker Operator, Brava, and implemented a counter-intel war with the Defender side’s Mozzie. Rainbow Six Siege’s developer team also brought in a couple of changes to weapon attachments, making it imperative that players equip the most beneficial ones.
Let's look at the best attachments for the Attacker side in Rainbow Six Siege.
Most efficient Attacker attachments for Rainbow Six Siege Commanding Force
The tactical approach in Rainbow Six Siege is widely different from other first-person shooters (FPS) like Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Players must choose their duels wisely and gain an advantage by utilizing their unique gadgets on the map. Team composition, synergy, and weapon loadout choices are the deciding factors when directly participating in gunfights.
This is the primary reason the player base should be strapped with the most effective attachments on their weapons. Reliability and consistency cannot be replaced when leaning in and out of hallways to eliminate Defenders.
Keeping that in mind, this article will go through the best loadouts for almost every Attacker side Operator currently available in Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1.
Sledge and Thatcher
L85A2
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
Thatcher and Flores
AR33
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
Ash and Iana
R4-C
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: Holographic
G36C
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
Thermite and Osa
556XI
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Angled Grip
- Optic: 1.5x
Twitch
F2
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: 1.5x
Fuze and Ace
AK12
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.0x
Fuze and Finka
6P41
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.0x
IQ
AUG A2
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: 1.5x
IQ and Grim
552 Commando
- Barrel: Extended Barrel
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
IQ and Amaru
G8A1
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: Holographic
Buck
C8-SFW
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Optic: 1.5x
Black Beard
MK17 CQB
- Barrel: Muzzle Brake
- Grip: Angled Grip
- Optic: 1.5x
Capitao and Brava
Para-308
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Angled Grip
- Optic: 1.5x
Hibana
Type-89
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
Jackal
C7E
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.0x
Jackal and Osa
PDW9
- Barrel: Compensator
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: Holographic
Ying
T-95 LSW
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Angled Grip
- Optic: 1.5x
Zofia
M762
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
Dokkaibi and Aruni
Mk 14 EBR
- Barrel: Muzzle Brake
- Grip: Vertical
Lion
V308
- Barrel: Compensator
- Grip: Angled Grip
- Optic: 1.5x
Finka and Thunderbird
Spear .308
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: Holographic
Maverick
M4
- Barrel: Suppressor
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
Nomad and Iana
AK-74M
- Barrel: Muzzle Brake
- Optic: 1.5x
ARX200
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x
Gridlock
F90
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.0x
M249 SAW
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: Holographic
Players can use the attachments mentioned above to make the most of almost every Attacker Operator. These choices can help players secure the extra edge required to win gunfights and secure rounds on the Rainbow Six Siege’s Attacker side. It is important to remember that the choice of optic attachments remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped out for others.