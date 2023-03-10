Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege recently entered Year 8 Season 1 with a massive update. The developers constantly patch different weapons and attachments in the title to introduce a balanced playing field for all players. This results in a meta-shift as the characteristics and behavior of each piece of equipment change with adjustment updates.

The publisher kickstarted Year 8 Season 1 with a brand-new Attacker Operator, Brava, and implemented a counter-intel war with the Defender side’s Mozzie. Rainbow Six Siege’s developer team also brought in a couple of changes to weapon attachments, making it imperative that players equip the most beneficial ones.

Let's look at the best attachments for the Attacker side in Rainbow Six Siege.

Most efficient Attacker attachments for Rainbow Six Siege Commanding Force

The tactical approach in Rainbow Six Siege is widely different from other first-person shooters (FPS) like Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Players must choose their duels wisely and gain an advantage by utilizing their unique gadgets on the map. Team composition, synergy, and weapon loadout choices are the deciding factors when directly participating in gunfights.

This is the primary reason the player base should be strapped with the most effective attachments on their weapons. Reliability and consistency cannot be replaced when leaning in and out of hallways to eliminate Defenders.

Keeping that in mind, this article will go through the best loadouts for almost every Attacker side Operator currently available in Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1.

Sledge and Thatcher

L85A2

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

Thatcher and Flores

AR33

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

Ash and Iana

R4-C

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: Holographic

G36C

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

Thermite and Osa

556XI

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Angled Grip

Optic: 1.5x

Twitch

F2

Barrel: Flash Hider

Optic: 1.5x

Fuze and Ace

AK12

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 2.0x

Fuze and Finka

6P41

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 2.0x

IQ

AUG A2

Barrel: Flash Hider

Optic: 1.5x

IQ and Grim

552 Commando

Barrel: Extended Barrel

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

IQ and Amaru

G8A1

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: Holographic

Buck

C8-SFW

Barrel: Flash Hider

Optic: 1.5x

Black Beard

MK17 CQB

Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Grip: Angled Grip

Optic: 1.5x

Capitao and Brava

Para-308

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Angled Grip

Optic: 1.5x

Hibana

Type-89

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

Jackal

C7E

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 2.0x

Jackal and Osa

PDW9

Barrel: Compensator

Grip: Vertical

Optic: Holographic

Ying

T-95 LSW

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Angled Grip

Optic: 1.5x

Zofia

M762

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

Dokkaibi and Aruni

Mk 14 EBR

Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Grip: Vertical

Lion

V308

Barrel: Compensator

Grip: Angled Grip

Optic: 1.5x

Finka and Thunderbird

Spear .308

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: Holographic

Maverick

M4

Barrel: Suppressor

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

Nomad and Iana

AK-74M

Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Optic: 1.5x

ARX200

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 1.5x

Gridlock

F90

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: 2.0x

M249 SAW

Barrel: Flash Hider

Grip: Vertical

Optic: Holographic

Players can use the attachments mentioned above to make the most of almost every Attacker Operator. These choices can help players secure the extra edge required to win gunfights and secure rounds on the Rainbow Six Siege’s Attacker side. It is important to remember that the choice of optic attachments remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped out for others.

