Valorant’s latest addition to the roster was revealed alongside a display of his abilities in the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Finals. Gekko has the ability to utilize different creatures and deploy them on the battlefield. They cast their special abilities and help Valorant’s newest character fight against his enemies.

The developers at Riot Games have created a wonderful set of pets for Gekko. The Agent depends on them and can recollect them to reuse in the same round. It is a unique approach to introduce such a character into the game.

This article will approach Valorant’s Agent Gekko from different perspectives and discuss all his abilities.

Gekko is Valorant’s latest addition, comes with a unique ability kit

Riot Games is one of the best studios when it comes to introducing new playable content. Gekko's grand reveal caught the attention of the entire community as it came with an additional package of four adorable little companions.

The Agent is from the United States and has a knack for painting with spray cans. He has mysterious tattoos on his body that show specific reactions when calling out one of his abilities. Gekko was also shown having ties with the fan-favorite Duelist Reyna, which resulted in his involvement with the main squad.

Gekko’s abilities

Riot Games seems to have taken a leap of faith and customized the ability kit for Gekko in a unique way. The character packs in some nasty abilities that combine the characteristics of the Sentinel and Controller classes. Let’s dive into his colorful powers that can create a nuisance on the map.

Wingman

Gekko can call on one of his buddies to scout a piece of the map. The Wingman works similarly to Raze’s Boombot and can concuss enemies after detecting them. Alternatively, it can also be used to plant or defuse the spike.

This is easily the star of the show in the entire ability kit and will be capitalized on by the playerbase. Its ability to relieve someone from being bound to the task of planting or defusing the spike essentially constructs a six-man team.

Dizzy

Gekko has a unique blinding ability that introduces a new flash mechanic. Dizzy is the signature of the new Initiator Agent and can obscure the enemy’s screens for a short duration. It is a short-range ability that can automatically detect opposing players in its line of sight and shoot out a sticky blue blob to temporarily block vision.

This ability is great when clearing corners or crossing wide gaps as Dizzy can blind any number of enemies in every direction upon detection. It is great for taking fights and aiding the team in initiating strategies.

Moshpit

The Moshpit is a delayed molly ability that can be used to defend the objective. It can be thrown like KAY/O’s incendiary power and bounced off of the map's surfaces. It drops on the ground and spreads to cover a larger area and has three quick eruptions that can inflict a total of 150 damage.

The Moshpit seems to be the least effective ability in Gekko’s entire kit due to its harmless nature during the spread. It is only momentarily dangerous and cannot be used to flush out players or stop the spike from being defused in post-plant scenarios.

Thrash

Gekko’s ultimate shares the features of Skye’s Trailblazer and Killjoy’s Lockdown. Players are nearsighted when sharing Thrash’s vision and can click the primary fire button again to make the creature lunge forward and detain all enemies in a small radius.

Riot Games has made it so that players can recollect the Thrash orb again and utilize the ultimate after a short cooldown. This is a massive power that can change the tide of the game if used correctly. Farming the ultimate for Gekko can become a side objective for the team due to its immense capability.

Gekko’s effectiveness as an Initiator

Gekko is a diversified character in Valorant and the first to have an ability kit that completely depends on the utilization of different creatures. The introduction of such an Agent in the game can result in the appearance of an Initiator-Duelist package. His abilities belong on the frontline with the Duelists as he is capable of initiating gunfights on his own.

Furthermore, Gekko’s pets turn into globules, or orbs, as soon as they expire or are shot down. They can be collected and used again after a short cooldown. His ability to create space on the map can become indispensable when split-pushing or retaking.

The Wingman skill seems like the most important part of his kit and will be largely capitalized on by all players. The team essentially gains an additional disposable teammate whose task is to simply plant or defuse the spike.

It is important to note that Gekko can be affected by his own ability kit. Riot Games has introduced a convincingly balanced character in Valorant’s roster.

The Episode 6 Act 2 update could potentially bring a massive meta shift for the team compositions in Valorant. Gekko is definitely a great new Initiator Agent, but it will take some time before players can figure out his place on different maps and formulate synergic strategies.

Poll : 0 votes