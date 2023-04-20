Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 2: All updates and changes in upcoming season

Ubisoft has revealed its Year 8 Season 1 mid-season roadmap update for Rainbow Six Siege. Like every other season, numerous changes will be featured in Season 2 of the current year. It will feature a plethora of game modes, a map rework, and several balancing changes. The update is also set to buff an Operator in two different phases.

The Seasonal roadmap discusses the flow of the game in the near future and modifications to the existing ones. It also converses about the expected impact of the implementation of the roadmap. This article will discuss about all the updates and changes that will pave the way during Year 8 Season 2 of Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege Y8S2 will bring a lot of positive changes and balances

Rainbow Six Siege



Shooting Range improvements

🕹 Permanent Arcade Playlist

🏗 Consulate map rework

👁 New Observation Blocker and more...!



Learn more here

Here's what's coming in Y8S2: Shooting Range improvements, Permanent Arcade Playlist, Consulate map rework, New Observation Blocker and more.

The developers received feedback from every keen Rainbow Six Siege player after the Year 8 Reveal Panel during the Invitational 2023, conducted in February of this year.

They have reviewed every one of them and have implanted the vital changes most of the player base requested. The modifications that will come with Year 8 Season 2 are as follows:

Permanent Arcade Playlist

The Permanent Arcade Playlist is one of the awaited additions by fans and is set to arrive in the upcoming season. It will contain a plethora of game modes that were previously released over the years. This is set to provide a different experience than ordinary gameplay.

Consulate Rework

Consulate will receive a total overhaul of the current map, which according to the developers, has been rebuilt from scratch.

The developers have been trying to eliminate spawn peeking for years for fair play purposes, and they have removed a lot of windows and covered them using concrete walls. The balcony no longer features a double barricaded window and has been replaced with a breachable soft wall.

The spiral stairs statue has been replaced along with a lot of green plants and leaves falling, which changes the aesthetic in a positive way. The barricaded window on the stairs has been patched off.

The long desk above the stairs has been remade and shortened a little. The breachable wall behind the desk has been replaced with a bookshelf, and the entrance has been switched with a single door.

The Garage entrance has been replaced with a half-unlocked collapsable door similar to the Bank instead of a breachable wall. The hatch inside the garage has also been moved towards the wall.

Target Modes in Shooting Range

During Operation Vector Glare, players were introduced to the shooting range to test out multiple weapons and tune themselves. The team is set to bring even more training features in the upcoming Season.

Frost Rework

Frost was the first expanded operator to make its way to Rainbow Six Siege during Operation Black Ice along with Buck. She is the sole huntress of the game who greets the opposition with her Welcome Mat.

The Welcome Mat has been reworked to match the dynamic over the years. The opponents will be able to free themselves from the trap but will lose the ability to sprint and will leave a blood trail.

While this rework was initially set to release during Season 2, it is currently delayed to Season 3.

Observation Blocker Gadget

The Observation Blocker Gadget in Rainbow Six Siege will make its way during the upcoming Season instead of the planned Season 3 release. It is a secondary gadget for the defenders, which will be able to block the vision of defenses from attacking drones. However, the attackers will normally be able to see through and observe everything.

Grim Buff

Ubisoft is set to buff Grim in Rainbow Six Siege during the end of the Season, but to help players acclimate, developers have planned to release the update in two parts. The first part will be released during Season 2, while the second will be available during Season 4 as planned.

