Rainbow Six Siege introduces new MouseTrap mechanic to penalize console players using keyboard and mouse  

Rainbow Six Siege usually faces a lot of issues related to unfairness on consoles and Ubisoft recently stepped up to counter players abusing the system to gain an unfair advantage. For a few years now, the developers have been trying to put certain measures on every platform to maintain an enjoyable experience for every player in the game.

However, some are adept at finding certain exploits to bypass the restrictions, and the developers are now finally taking steps to penalize them for their actions.

This article will discuss the Mousetrap feature in detail and how it will effect Rainbow Six Siege on consoles.

Console players will be hugely penalized when playing with keyboard and mouse in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game MouseTrap releases today!



Penalties will now apply to players who used Mouse and Keyboard on consoles!



Players detected will experience latency, making it harder to aim and shoot.

MouseTrap releases today!

Penalties will now apply to players who used Mouse and Keyboard on consoles!

Players detected will experience latency, making it harder to aim and shoot.

With this update, we aim to improve the competitive experience on consoles.

Rainbow Six Siege officially restricts players from using a keyboard and mouse on consoles. So recently, some players have been using spoofing mechanisms that send the signal relative to a controller even when using a keyboard and mouse combo.

According to the developers, the feature has been running stealthily for a few seasons at this point and has been collecting data about those using the unfair combination. This season will be the perfect start for the team to penalize the users as they have enough data for the system to detect them.

Furthermore, the company has also revealed that the players found to be abusing the exploit will receive latency on their inputs, which will make it tough to aim and shoot during combat. It will become even more severe in successive matches until the devices have been unplugged from their console.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Affected Game Modes: Team Death Match, Event, Quick Match, Arcade, Ranked, Unranked, Newcomer, Online Co-op & Custom Games. Affected Game Modes: Team Death Match, Event, Quick Match, Arcade, Ranked, Unranked, Newcomer, Online Co-op & Custom Games.

Once a regular controller is plugged in, the lag will be significantly reduced and will return back to normal after a few matches. It was also added that players in the higher-skill group will face harsher punishments than those in the lower ones.

Ubisoft has also stated that it has also added measures to reduce the chances of disabled players facing these punishments while using an assistive device. When they get unfairly punished, they can contact the support using the QR code, which will be provided along with the penalty notice, to roll back the game to normal.

The MouseTrap feature will be officially implemented along with the Y8S1.2 patch on April 11, 2023.

