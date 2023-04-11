Rainbow Six Siege Y8S1.2 patch official notes: Operators balancing, new fairness feature, bug fixes, and more

Ubisoft revealed its Y8S1.2 designer notes for Operation Commanding Force in Rainbow Six Siege two weeks ago, announcing many balancing changes to some of the Operators and a weapon attachment.

The company also disclosed a new feature that would restrict users from getting an advantage over others in consoles and would implement fairness towards the community.

Before the update commenced on the dedicated platforms, Ubisoft revealed much information about the update and its bug fixes. This article will provide an overview of the mid-season update of Rainbow Six Siege.

Official notes for Rainbow Six Siege Y8S1.2 patch

Patch Size and Time Requirements

Size

Ubisoft Connect: 1.19 GB

1.19 GB Steam: 553.3 MB

553.3 MB Xbox One: Not revealed

Not revealed Xbox Series X: Not revealed

Not revealed PS4: Not revealed

Not revealed PS5: Not revealed

Downtime

Up to 90 minutes

Mousetrap (Mouse & Keyboard on Console)

On consoles, keyboard and mouse players now get a penalty that will add on to their input lag. Continued use will increase the lag over several matches. This will in turn increase fairness by eliminating their unfair advantage, making it more difficult to aim and shoot. Finishing games with a controller will gradually reduce the lag until it returns to normal.

Operator Balancing

Capitão

Tactical Crossbow's Micro Smoke Grenade duration increased to 11s (from 9).

Kapkan

9x19VSN: Removed 1.5x Sight.

Oryx

T-5: Removed 1.5x Sight.

Wamai

MP5K: Added 1.5x Sight.

Tachanka

Shumikha Launcher:

Ammunition increased to 20 projectiles (from 14).

Magazine size reduced to 5 (from 7).

9x19VSN: Added 1.5x and 2.0x Sights.

Weapon Balancing

Extended Barrel

Damage bonus reduced to 12% (from 15%).

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



We'll be deploying the Y8S1.2 update today, April 11th.



All Platforms: 09:00 ET / 13:00 UTC

Tweaks and Improvements

Brava

Brava's Kludge Drone will change the team of Aruni's Surya Gate when successfully converted by the Kludge Drone. It will then become an attacker device, so it will open for Attackers and damage Defenders.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED - Solis remains in her scanning animation for too long after performing a scan.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone briefly displays positive feedback for a device that is out of range if it's the first one scanned in the match.

FIXED - Continuously reloading the 6P41 LMG within a few seconds occasionally results in an instant reload.

FIXED - Number of displayed Operator icons is limited in the fullscreen and side panel of the Shop and Battle Pass.

FIXED - Brava cannot shoot with a converted Yokai if Echo is eliminated.

FIXED - Signal Disrupter converted by Brava's Kludge Drone still affects Iana's Gemini Replicator.

FIXED - Drones hacked by Mozzie's Pest during Preparation Phase lose functionality after being converted by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED - Doorways on 1F Service and Toilets of Stadium map can be reinforced twice.

FIXED - Thunderbird's Kona Station has a missing texture.

FIXED - IQ's Electronics Detector detects Solis even while not active.

FIXED - After Brava deploys all Kludge Drones, pressing the unique ability input key produces a "No Kludge Drone Left" message instead of entering Observation Tools.

FIXED - Remove prompt displays if barricade is immediately destroyed after placement.

FIXED - Victory Celebrations end or loop too early when previewed in Operator Loadout or Shop.

FIXED - All of Aruni's Surya Gates change to enemy color if one Surya gate is converted by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED - Iana's Gemini Replicator overheat VFX doesn't display.

FIXED - Operators can be shot through glass floor while prone in Close Quarters map.

FIXED - Operators get stuck inside the archway after exiting rappel inside of it at EXT Crash Scene on Border map.

FIXED - Large drones can't fit in vents with vent blockers in House map.

FIXED - Drones lose functionality when deployed through Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED - Azami's Kiba Barrier lets her climb a bookshelf on the first floor of Skyscraper map for an unfair advantage.

FIXED - Counter Defuser's progression bar VFX doesn't display.

Level Design

FIXED - Valkyrie's Black Eye doesn't have a signal in 2F Geisha room of the Skyscraper map.

FIXED - Ceiling in 2F Kid's Room of Hereford Base map becomes indestructible after some destruction is performed on it.

Operators

FIXED - Mesh issue is visible on Ash's Sidewinder elite uniform.

FIXED - An unreleased Jäger uniform can be accessed and makes him invisible when equipped.

User Experience

FIXED - Various Localization issues.

FIXED - Rainbow Is Magic: The Teddy Conflict popup doesn't appear in game.

FIXED - Dark-themed is displayed when accessing Boosters from the Home section.

FIXED - "Buy Levels" button remails on screen if the player reaches Battle Pass levelD 100 by exceeding 105000 battle points.

FIXED - Wrong background displayed in the News section when viewing a bundle.

FIXED - Players can't navigate the details of a bundle using a controller after selecting a switch view icon with mouse.

FIXED - Back button stops working after opening and closing the Battle Pass Map.

FIXED - Lines from background of previous menu are present during map loading screen.

FIXED - Input icon for the "enter" key is displayed for multiple Battle Pass buttons.

FIXED - "Continue" button has no functionality during the Premium Upgrade screen when it is first accessed from Brava's Operator page.

FIXED - Victory Celebration thumbnail is not displayed in the Details tab of Finka's QCR Exo Prototype NH02 Elite Uniform.

FIXED - Input icon for the "enter" key is not displayed for the Watch Video button in the Story Section of the Battle Pass on PC.

FIXED - Input icon for the "enter" key is not displayed for the Browse Rewards option in the Intro section of the Battle Pass on PC.

FIXED - Upgrade to Premium button can't be selected with the keyboard or controller input in the Challenges section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED - Upgrade to Premium button is not displayed for free players in the Rules section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED - Controller input prompts for the Premium Pass and Premium Pass Bundle are not displayed in the Commanding Force splash screen.

FIXED - Operator Guide can't be focused on after focusing on an Operator Card in Match Replay.

FIXED - Players are able to report each other in custom games.

FIXED - Scroll bar not displayed on the purchase side panel of all Esports Bundles.

FIXED - Star icon is not displayed in the Unlock with Premium Battle Pass button in the new Operator's page.

FIXED - Card Background and Operator portrait overlap in the Packs Section.

FIXED - Dualsense Edge is not functional on PC.

FIXED - News text breaks when changing from a localized language to English quickly.

FIXED - Zoomed in previews present for some item tiles in the Progression section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED - Players are returned to Home section when using the back button in the Battle Pass Map.

Audio

FIXED - SFX is missing when activating Hibana's X-Kairos.

FIXED - Fences on the ground play the wrong SFX on Theme Park map.

