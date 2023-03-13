Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force: 5 best Attackers in Year 8 Season 1

Rainbow Six Siege has introduced a brand new season to fans with Operation Commanding Force. The developers have brought one of the most powerful Attackers to the table with Brava, a Brazilian operative who uses a Kludge Drone to hack Defender gadgets.

Her introduction, alongside many tweaks and changes coming to Siege, has enthralled the playerbase. Many fans would agree that the tactical shooter under the Tom Clancy name is slowly going back to its roots. With the meta significantly taking a different turn every season, readers might be wondering about the strongest Operators in Operation Commanding Force.

This article will list the five best Attackers to pick from in Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Top 5 Attackers for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force's ranked mode

5) Osa

Osa was released with the Crystal Guard season in Siege. The Attacker is one of the best Operators to pick from for a variety of reasons. Her toolkit gives players the option to switch between smoke grenades, pocket EMP's, and claymores. Meaning, she can be an excellent ally for any hard breacher on the team.

Moreover, her gadget is a good deployable shield that gives a transparent view. Although she is not a meta-pick, Osa should still be played in more ranked games to provide exceptional plant support to the team.

4) Iana

Iana always makes it onto the list with her exceptional firepower and intel abilities. With so many droning tools in her arsenal, she has maintained her pickrate in the Rainbow Six Siege composition. She is also one of the only Attackers left who carries Frag Grenades in her loadout. Meaning, she is an extremely efficient utility-clearing Operator as well.

Her Gemini Replicator can drone out areas with swift efficiency, while also helping her team gain quick control of the area in large parts of certain maps. Iana can also trigger certain Defender gadgets that can give away information about the spots.

3) Ace

While all hard-breaching Operators should be on Siege's meta list, Ace particularly excels at the role with his flexible kit. He possesses a total of three SELMA charges that can be utilized in various ways. Not only is it a great counter to Bandit-tricking for its quick explosions, one can also use it to destroy gadgets planted on the ground, vertically.

Ace should be the top-pick to play the ranked playlist in Rainbow Six Siege, especially if one tends to solo-queue a lot. Readers will find his kit more appealing compared to Operators like Thermite and Hibana who are a bit more situational, but great nonetheless.

2) Dokkaebi

While it sounds like an unconventional pick, Dokkaebi has improved a lot and moved into the meta list with her abilities. The Korean hacker currently has one of the best gadgets in the game. Not only can she hack into defender cams after scanning a dead body, but can also provide live information to the team after calling Defenders.

Paired with pocket EMP grenades for her secondary gadget, she is a great Operator to have on Attack, even in solo-queue games. She is a great support who must be picked if one is comfortable playing her MK 14 EBR DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle).

1) Sledge

Sledge is one of the original Operators of Rainbow Six Siege who is still maintaining his crown in Year 8 Season 1. Despite all the nerfs Ubisoft made to his kit, he did not fail to amaze the playerbase. Even after losing the SMG-11 alongside his speed rating, he still stands strong as one of the pillars of fragging characters in Siege.

Sledge still has access to his Frag Grenades, which can be utilized to wreck havoc both vertically and in up-right fights. With Rainbow Six Siege's unique environmental-destruction model, the British Operator should undoubtedly be picked in more ranked games.

The aforementioned operatives are the meta characters one must go for if playing ranked in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force. That being said, Brava was excluded from this list as her Kludge Drone is still very new to the meta. It is yet to be seen how the community will perceive her before she can be ranked.

Poll : 0 votes