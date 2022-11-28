Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid: Top 5 Attackers to play in Year 7 Season 4

Operation Solar Raid will be stepping foot on Rainbow Six Siege's live servers on December 6, 2022. The expansion will introduce Solis, a Defender from Colombia who will significantly change the title's meta with her gadget. The game will also receive a Nighthaven Labs map that will be added to the pool.

Rainbow Six Siege will see a complete shift in the meta with the addition of the new Defenders as they will have access to an unreal amount of information. The attacking side must ensure to bring in a lineup that will be viable against Solis.

This listicle will name five of the best Attackers that players must bring to Operation Solar Raid.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 Attackers to use in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid

5) Zofia

Zofia became a lot easier to play after Ubisoft re-buffed her assault rifle. The recoil is no longer an issue for players who pick the Polish Operator for fragging out. She brings a lot of utility to the table with her grenade launcher and secondary gadgets.

She gets two flashes and two breaching rounds that can be exceptionally useful when destroying the Defender's utility. She can also clear out rooms without face-checking them with her Stun rounds. All of her utilities keep her in a viable position in Operation Solar Raid.

4) Buck

Buck is one of the most versatile Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege. Operation Solar Raid will make changes to the Canadian character's kit with him receiving a Gonne-6 secondary. He will now be able to take down Defender gadgets like Deployable Shields and Bulletproof Cameras.

This makes him an essential pick. Furthermore, Buck already excels at playing vertically, not only being able to play from up above, but also from below. This makes him a better vertical Attacker than Sledge in some instances.

3) Ace

Ace is still one of the best hard breachers in Siege's history. The AK-12 is the most powerful weapon in the game's arsenal and cannot be topped by any other assault rifle in the tactical shooter. His Selma charges can be used to destroy reinforced walls, while players can also use them to remove gadgets like Deployable Shields.

Ace's kit also includes two Claymores that can be used to look at the flanks. Due to his extremely powerful kit, he can also be used for fragging after the main wall is breached.

2) Iana

Iana is easily one of the best solo-queue Operators in Rainbow Six Siege. She brings a lot of information to the table as an Attacker. Intel is key for the side in Siege. The fact that the Dutch Operator can use her Gemini Replicator to walk through traps is a huge advantage.

Iana is also equipped with frag grenades that make her kit extremely powerful. Not only can she destroy utility, but can also get easy frags off her grenades if she can time it right. She is a flexible Operator who can be used to frag out as well.

1) Lion

Lion is one of the easiest-to-play Attackers in the game. The French Operator comes with an LMG of 50-round magazines along with his secondary Gonne-6. This already puts his kit in a powerful position. Paired with EMP grenades, he can be used to pull out the Defender gadget at crucial moments.

Lion's EE-ONE-D drone is already a remarkable gadget considering it can pin-point the location of enemies who are on the move. This helps his team when they are rushing to bomb sites.

The aforementioned Operators can be used in the lineup for attacking in the upcoming expansion of Rainbow Six Siege. Players can also add more information-friendly choices such as Xero to the composition if it helps.

Poll : 0 votes