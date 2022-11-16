Ubisoft reportedly replacing Alpha pack loot pool for Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Solar Raid

According to sources online, a new loot pool for the Alpha packs has emerged for Rainbow Six Siege. A lot of weapon skins will no longer be available in the Alpha pack's loot pool. With that being said, a lot of the new weapon skins will be replacing them.

These loot pool changes will be taking place after the new Season releases. Operation Solar Raid will be introducing this Alpha pack change along with tons of other additions. However, Ubisoft is yet to announce anything officially related to the loot pool changes of the Alpha packs.

This rework will be rather different for players to get used to, as many newcomers will no longer have access to some of the original game skins.

What does the Alpha pack rework really mean for Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege's most arguably popular skin would be the Black Ice. The popular skin was only available for Pathfinder Operators and Y1S1 Operators namely Buck and Frost. This was because the skin was introduced with the very first expansion of Siege, called the Black Ice.

However, Ubisoft introduced Black Ices for a variety of other weapons from the later expansions after releasing the Bravo pack. Now in Year 7 Season 4, players may never see some of the Original Black Ice skins as the changes to the loot pool may take place soon.

The changes will also remove a few other cosmetics from the current Alpha pack loot pool.

The Alpha pack Y7S4 update will remove the following cosmetics:

R4C Black Ice (For Ash)

(For Ash) AR33 Black Ice (For Thatcher and Flores)

(For Thatcher and Flores) FMG9 Black Ice (For Smoke and Nokk)

(For Smoke and Nokk) LFP586 Black Ice (For Montagne, Twitch, Rook, Doc, Lion, and Kaid)

(For Montagne, Twitch, Rook, Doc, Lion, and Kaid) GSh18 Black Ice (For Glaz, Fuze, Kapkan, Tachanka, Finka, and Flores)

(For Glaz, Fuze, Kapkan, Tachanka, Finka, and Flores) Brutal Swarm Seasonal Uniforms and Headgears

Wind Bastion Seasonal Uniforms and Headgears

Grim Sky Seasonal Uniforms and Headgears

"Steampunk" Ela Legendary Set

As the aforementioned cosmetics are reportedly being removed, the following are the additions that are being made to the Alpha pack loot pool:

SR25 Black Ice (For Blackbeard and Flores)

(For Blackbeard and Flores) RG15 Black Ice (For Zofia, Ela, and Melusi)

(For Zofia, Ela, and Melusi) M12 Black Ice (For Caveira)

(For Caveira) SPAS-15 Black Ice ( For Caveira and Thunderbird)

( For Caveira and Thunderbird) USP40 Black Ice ( For Jackal, Mira, and Oryx)

( For Jackal, Mira, and Oryx) Solar Raid Seasonal Uniforms and Headgears

North Star Seasonal Uniforms and Headgears

Shadow Legacy Seasonal Uniforms and Headgears

New Caveira Legendary Set

Rainbow Six Siege is all set to introduce the upcoming Season soon after the full reveal on November 21, 2022. Ubisoft may soon bring forth an official announcement regarding the loot pool changes along with Operation Solar Raid's release.

Fans are also looking forward to the teased, brand-new Nighthaven Labs map coming to the tactical shooter's map pool. A new Colombian Agent is also ready to be deployed upon the release of Y7S4 for Rainbow Six Siege.

Poll : 0 votes