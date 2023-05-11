Rainbow Six Siege anti-cheat status update: Data bans, Mousetrap, and more 

Ubisoft recently updated its anti-cheat status for Rainbow Six Siege, and players will be happy to learn that it has sailed in a positive direction. The title has been facing issues regarding cheats and hackers for several seasons. With Year 8 Season 2 on the horizon, many have been wondering what steps the developers are taking to solve this problem. Siege has been one of the most unique tactical shooters of this decade. With Operation Dread Factor teased, the title has taken a route set to please its audience further.

However, cheating has been a prominent issue for players who regularly indulge in Rainbow Six Siege matchmaking.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Our Anti-Cheat Status Update is here!



What's Inside?

Siege Ban Data

Addressed Cheats

MMR Rollback

Mousetrap



Find out more

rainbowsix.com/AntiCheat_Stat… Our Anti-Cheat Status Update is here!What's Inside?Siege Ban DataAddressed CheatsMMR RollbackMousetrapFind out more 📣Our Anti-Cheat Status Update is here! What's Inside?👀➡Siege Ban Data➡Addressed Cheats➡MMR Rollback➡MousetrapFind out more 🔗👇rainbowsix.com/AntiCheat_Stat… https://t.co/EAR9If1PU2

With Ubisoft's latest chart, however, the cheating issue has taken a significant dip as the latest anti-cheat seems to be working pretty well for the title's competitive health.

Battleye and Data ban chart for Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 1

The Data ban system introduced last year has been working effectively for Siege. Furthermore, the recent ban waves vindicate that statement, as Ubisoft promised last Season.

Rainbow Six Siege ban chart for May 2023 (Image via Ubisoft)

Moreover, the comparison between Battleye and Data bans has been incredible as it shows how the two systems can work together towards an algorithm to catch cheaters. It not only makes cheating more difficult but also ensures a safe space for Siege players as they queue for all game modes. From January to March 2023, Battleye and Data banned over 5,000 cheaters.

More cheats addressed in Year 8 Season 1

With the number of bans Commanding Force has witnessed, Ubisoft has announced its endeavor to make cheat development more 'tedious.' The developer's notes also stated that they have fixed a variety of cheats that were not faced by players but affected Siege's overall balance.

MMR Rollback coming back to the competitive queue

Ubisoft temporarily disabled the MMR Rollback in ranked queue following the release of Year 8 Season 1, Operation Commanding Force. It was particularly done because of the bugs faced by players during rollbacks. With the anti-cheat update, Ubisoft announced that the system is now back ahead of Dread Factor.

Mousetrap status on console

Following the release of Operation Commanding Force, the keyboard and mouse detecting system for consoles called the Mousetrap was launched. Ubisoft has announced that Mousetrap has been working successfully, and developers are at work to make the system more reliable moving forward.

Moving forward into Y8S2, Rainbow Six Siege will expand towards a new horizon as the title gains more players every season. Considering its popularity, fans will be happy to learn that the developers are ready to make the ranked queue safer than ever.

Poll : 0 votes