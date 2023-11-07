Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze: Expected release window, new Operator details, and more

Ubisoft has officially announced Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season, Operation Deep Freeze. The short teaser unveiled the title and theme, alongside a full reveal scheduled for the upcoming week. Fans are in for a treat with a new Operator from Portugal, a fresh range of cosmetics from the Battlepass, and many more additions that will shift Siege's meta in the coming months.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming Operation Deep Freeze in Rainbow Six Siege.

When will Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze release?

Ubisoft will reveal Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze on November 12 at 2 pm EST / 11 am PT / 8 pm CET at the Blast R6 Major Grand Finals. While the French developer did not disclose an official release date for the season, you can expect the update to be out by the end of November if it follows the past release patterns.

Operation Deep Freeze will be the fourth and final season for Year 8, with Heavy Mettle soon reaching its conclusion. The ongoing season was a huge deal for the community, with Ubisoft overhauling two major parts, including the Quick Match 2.0 game mode for casual players and the long-awaited Frost rework. With the upcoming season announced, fans are in for much more.

New Operator in Operation Deep Freeze

During the roadmap session announced back in February 2023, Ubisoft revealed all the Operators that will come in Year 8 and their nationality. For Operation Deep Freeze, the upcoming character will be a Defender from Portugal. However, their name and loadout are still under the curtains.

However, according to various fan speculations, including content creators, the upcoming Operator may be an indirect counter to hard breachers.

Will there be a new map in Rainbow Six Siege with the upcoming Operation?

Operation Deep Freeze will be the only season of Year 8 that will introduce a brand new map to Siege after almost a year. The last new map that entered the pool was Nighthaven Labs, which came with Operation Solar Raid back in December 2022.

In one of the recent teasers posted by Ubisoft's official handle on Twitter/X, the developers mentioned the upcoming map to be named Lair.

Aside from a new map and an Operator from Portugal, Operation Deep Freeze is also set to introduce many new features, such as the revamped shield mechanism and updated frag grenades as promised in the recent Siege Intels post. Much like the past seasons, the upcoming update will also bring in new events and change the overall playlist.