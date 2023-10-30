BLAST R6 Major Atlanta 2023: Schedule, timings, prize pool, and more

BLAST R6 Major Atlanta 2023 is ready to kick off on October 31, 2023, with 24 teams ready to take on each other across eight regions. The tournament is divided into three different phases, namely, Play-ins, Play-offs, and Finals. During these, teams will go through a rigorous competition in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The Blast R6 Major Atlanta will be one of the first LAN events after the Blast take-off, which will incorporate an S-Tier experience for viewers and fans.

This article will briefly list the schedule, timings, and all the necessary details you need to know about BLAST R6 Major Atlanta 2023.

Blast R6 Major Atlanta 2023 schedule and timings

The Blast R6 Major Atlanta 2023 Phase 1 (Play-ins) will begin on October 31 and end on November 1, 2023.

Following the first phase, Phase 2 (Play-offs) will kick off on November 3 and run until November 7, 2023. The final phase (Grand Finals) will commence on November 10 and end on November 12, 2023.

List of teams in Blast R6 Major Atlanta 2023

A total of 24 teams are participating in BLAST R6 Major Atlanta 2023, out of which eight have already qualified for the second phase. 16 other rosters will have to fight head-to-head to get to Phase 2.

The participating teams are as follows:

Play-ins teams

LOS (Brazil)

Wolves Esports (Europe)

Spacestation Gaming (North America)

Bleed Esports (Asia)

Knights (LATAM)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Brazil)

Alpha Atheris (LATAM)

CYCLOPS athlete gaming (Japan)

SANDBOX Gaming (South Korea)

Crest Gaming (Japan)

G2 Esports (Europe)

DarkZero Esports (North America)

FURY (Asia)

Talon Esports (South Korea)

Team Bliss (Oceania)

Geekay Esports (MENA)

Play-offs teams (Qualified)

M80 (North America)

w7m esports (Brazil)

Virtus.pro (Europe)

Soniqs (North America)

FaZe Clan (Brazil)

Team BDS (Europe)

Dplus KIA (South Korea)

SCARZ (Japan)

Groups

The Play-ins teams in BLAST R6 Major Atlanta 2023 are divided into four different groups, spreading the tournament across a larger division as it progresses. The four groups and the line-ups under them are as follows:

Group A

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Sandbox

Crest Gaming

Geekay Esports

Group B

Cyclops Gaming

LOS

Talon Esports

Bleed Esports

Group C

Darkzero

G2 Esports

Fury

Knights

Group D

Wolves Esports

Spacestation Gaming

Alpha Atheris

Team Bliss

Schedule (Play-ins)

Group A

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Geekay Esports : October 31, 2023 - 21:00 IST / 8:30 am PT / 10:30 am CT

: October 31, 2023 - 21:00 IST / 8:30 am PT / 10:30 am CT SANDBOX Gaming vs Crest Gaming Lst: October 31, 2023 - 22:30 IST / 10:00 am PT / 12:00 pm CT

Group B

Cyclops vs Bleed : October 31, 2023 - October 31, 2023 - 21:00 IST / 8:30 am PT / 10:30 am CT

: October 31, 2023 - October 31, 2023 - 21:00 IST / 8:30 am PT / 10:30 am CT LOS vs Talon: October 31, 2023 - 22:30 IST / 10:00 am PT / 12:00 pm CT

Group C

DarkZero vs Knights : November 1, 2023 - 00:00 IST / 11:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CT

: November 1, 2023 - 00:00 IST / 11:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CT G2 Esports vs Fury: November 1, 2023 - 01:30 IST / 1:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm CT

Group D

Wolves Esports vs Team Bliss : November 1, 2023 - 00:00 IST / 11:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CT

: November 1, 2023 - 00:00 IST / 11:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CT Spacestation vs Alpha Atheris: November 1, 2023 - 01:30 IST / 1:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm CT

Prize pool

Teams in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta 2023 are fighting for a lion's share of a prize pool of $750,000. The first-place holder will receive $207,000 and qualify with 350 Six Invitational (SI) points. The team that finishes second will receive $87,000 and 260 SI points, while those at third and fourth places will receive $47,000 and 200 SI points each.