Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3 reveal: New player commendation system, grim buff, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3 is just around the corner, with Ubisoft ready to introduce many changes to the hero-based tactical shooter. Fans are in for a treat with the developers planning to overhaul some of the game's crucial parts, including a new player commendation system alongside the regular Quick Match game mode. Ubisoft also recently revealed a mid-season roadmap update that sheds light on these significant overhauls of the upcoming season.

This article briefly summarizes what you can expect from the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3 reveal.

When will Ubisoft reveal Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3?

Ubisoft will reveal Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3 on August 13, 2023, at 11:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST on Twitch and 12 pm PT / 9 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST on YouTube.

The season reveal will incorporate all the promised changes in the Year 8 roadmap for Siege. Moreover, Ubisoft has also planned to announce newer changes to the title.

A new player commendation system is coming to Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3

In a recent post from Ubisoft, developers teased a new player commendation system for Siege. Like Overwatch and Counter-Strike, players will soon be able to commend their teammates across PvP games after the Year 8 Season 3 update. This feature is expected to improve communication and boost morale.

Ubisoft also hopes that the commendation feature encourages pro-social behavior in the game. The X post showed three emotes that may be the commendation options you can give your teammates. The specific types of commendations are yet to be revealed.

New Grim buff in Year 8 Season 3

The upcoming Grim buff will be the second part of his rework. During Year 8 Season 2, developers increased the deployment time of Grim's gadget. This time, Ubisoft plans to introduce something new to the attacker.

Currently, there is no official information on the upcoming buff. However, you can expect a massive change in Grim's kit with this month's upcoming panel reveal.

Quick Match 2.0 and other reworks

Quick Match has been the casual mode for Siege since the inception of the title. However, Ubisoft plans to overhaul the game mode by adding elements to make the playlist more agile without affecting the standard Siege experience.

Alongside the playlist rework, you can also look forward to the Reputation System improvements coming to Y8S3 in its Beta phase.

Season 3 will also introduce a new Korean attacker to the play after Fenrir. With all the changes lined up in Ubisoft's pipeline, players are excited to see how it affects the Siege meta.