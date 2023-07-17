Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor: Will new Vigil rework change the roamer's playstyle?

Rainbow Six Siege has been renowned for meticulously balancing its Operators with each season and introducing new characters to the roster. Since Year 8's launch, the title has seen a variety of tweaks for characters that have significantly affected the meta. With Patch Y8S2.3, Korean defender Vigil received a rework to his kit that changed his playstyle.

After Year 8 began, his pick rate decreased due to various factors, including new defenders joining the roster. This article will deeply dive into Vigil's rework and where he can be placed in the current meta of Rainbow Six Siege.

What is the new Vigil rework in Rainbow Six Siege?

Vigil is an information denial Operator in Siege. His primary gadget, ERC-7 Video Disruptor, allows him to hide from observation tools such as drones and cameras. When the ability is active, attackers only spot a white pattern on their drones when scanning an area. However, they will be unaware of his position due to his cloaking ability.

Upon firing his weapon or performing an active action such as sprinting and vaulting, the ERC-7 disruptor disables itself, and attackers can spot him through their observation tools.

Ubisoft listed the following changes for his rework with Patch Y8S2.3:

With the rework, Vigil can now shoot and perform all the active actions while activating the ERC-7. He will no longer be visible to the attacker drones while using his firearms. But using the primary ability now has a catch.

Vigil's character model will now glitch out when using guns or performing active actions. Despite not being completely visible, it can lead to a slight hint of his positioning on the map.

How can the Vigil rework change his playstyle in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Vigil rework can prove extremely powerful for those who tend to roam in deeper spaces of Siege maps. The Korean Operator is often picked to delay the attackers from entering the objective. The rework is a perfect overhaul of his ability, as Vigil will now perform more active actions without worrying about his ability shutting down during crucial moments.

The rework can also boost his pick rate and place him higher on the Operator's chart. Moreover, he can be incorporated into more team compositions when playing Ranked 2.0, as he now adds more value to the team.

The Vigil rework is one of Ubisoft's many tweaks in the Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 pipeline. With Operation Dread Factor nearing its end, fans are excited to see what the game will bring to the table next with Y8S3.