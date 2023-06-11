5 trap Operators to play in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor

Rainbow Six Siege's latest Operation introduced a massive update to the fans after Fenrir joined the table. The brand-new trap defender changed the entire game's meta with his powerful F-NATT mines that can near-sight the attackers when triggered. That said, players joining Siege with Operation Dread Factor can play various characters that suit their defending style. No matter the map, these trap Operators can always offer a decent kit that can stronghold an area.

This article will include five trap defenders that players must pick in Rainbow Six Siege.

Fenrir and other trap defenders to play in Rainbow Six Siege

1) Ela

Ela has a decent win rate across the Ranked 2.0 playlist in Siege. Her Grzmot mines are an exceptional tool for anchoring down a particular area of a map. She can also pocket her mine when roaming or holding an off-site location. Apart from her gadget, her loadout is also a threat to be reckoned with.

The Scorpion Evo SMG is one of the strongest defender weapons in the game that comes with a high fire rate and damage. She can also be synergized with other Operators in the game, such as Smoke, Jager, Wamai, and Lesion.

2) Azami

Azami has been a meta character in Siege since she stepped foot in the game. Although her abilities do not comprise primary trapping, Azami's Kiba barrier is an exceptional tool to block out lines of sight created by the attackers. She can easily block off swift pushes by her opponents by deploying her barrier quickly. Any doorway or window can be restricted from accessing through her tool.

Azami is also a great trap Operator to have with Bandit while he is tricking on maps like Consulate and Chalet. Players must pick her in ranked games to win more defense rounds.

3) Fenrir

Being the latest entry in the Siege roster, Fenrir has found his place in the meta with a strong weapon and five F-NATT mines in his arsenal. Although he thrives when synergized with other information Operators such as Valkyrie and Lesion, Fenrir can still inflict much fear on his enemies by himself. His primary mines can be placed under default plant spots to scare away the attackers.

When playing for time, Fenrir can easily come out on top by blocking the enemy's vision and restricting their moments. Regardless of his abilities, players are recommended to pair Fenrir with at least another trap character in Rainbow Six Siege.

2) Kapkan

Kapkan has held his reign of terror since he received the buff to deploy multiple EDDs (Entry Denial Devices) on doors. While attackers can predict his traps when he is detected, Kapkan can still turn the rounds by deploying his EDDs in unpredictable map entrances.

The Russian defender is also a great lurker who can inflict severe damage with his flexible loadout. His C4 charge can easily be used to deny plants vertically or kill targets when trapped in his mines. Combining his kit, Kapkan can easily pick on his enemies one by one when given a chance.

1) Lesion

Lesion still stands tall as the strongest trap Operator in Rainbow Six Siege. His ability to deploy multiple GU mines throughout the course of a round is exceptionally strong, especially in intense situations. Once an attacker steps on his mine, they are restricted from crucial movements like sprinting or planting the bomb.

This gives Lesion a lot of room to play with when defending in Rainbow Six Siege. Equipped with his T-5 SMG, the Hong Kong Operator is a must-pick for all defending playstyles in the game.

The aforementioned Operators are possibly the best trap characters you can incorporate into your composition when playing Rainbow Six Siege. Not only will they deliver a huge advantage while playing the Ranked playlist, but they will also improve your win rate.

