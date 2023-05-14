Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor: New Defender Fenrir, gadgets, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is set to introduce its new season with Operation Dread Factor. This will bring a new Swedish Operator called Fenrir, expected to be an excellent trap Defender moving ahead in Dread Factor. That said, Ubisoft has officially revealed his arsenal to be extremely strong and can go toe-to-toe with trappers like Lesion and Thorn. Fenrir releases in a few weeks.

Operation Dread Factor will bring various changes to Siege alongside a new map rework and many quality-of-life tweaks. One can assume that the title is set to make these changes for the better.

Exploring Fenrir's loadout in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor

Ubisoft has shown a glimpse of Fenrir's backstory as they have mentioned him to be a scientist and a trained soldier. This gives him a tactical edge during battle.

His F-NATT Mines are extremely powerful trap mines that can induce a blinding and short-sighting effect on the trapped enemy. Fenrir will be able to deploy five of these mines in desired locations across the map. However, he can only deploy three mines in a round.

Once an F-NATT is deployed, it can be destroyed by bullets. Otherwise, Attackers will have to use explosives to destroy his primary gadget. This makes it a balanced utility that is fairly easy to counter in Rainbow Six Siege. Fenrir can also see the locations of the deployed mine in a round. This also gives him an advantage as the information is an excellent tool to have at his disposal.

However, Fenrir can be easily countered by the likes of IQ, Montagne, and Flores in Rainbow Six Siege.

Loadout options for Fenrir

Fenrir's loadout in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Fenrir will come next season, bearing some of Rainbow Six Siege's strongest weapons. The Defender will have the following weapons and gadgets in his arsenal:

Primary Weapons

MP7

SASG-12

Secondary Weapon

Bailiff

Primary Gadget

F-NATT Dread Mine

Secondary Gadgets

Barbed Wire

Bulletproof Camera

Players who pick up Fenrir should be able to swap between his primary weapons and secondary gadgets in rounds, as Ubisoft provides two options to pick from. His arsenal lets players pick a secondary pistol-shotgun that allows Fenrir to make lines of sight on a bomb site. This makes him an extremely flexible Defender, especially when his primary ability is trapping.

Fenrir will be introduced with Operation Dread Factor, which is expected to go live around the end of May or the beginning of June 2023. Players will be able to try him out early through the Test Servers set to be up shortly after the reveal.

