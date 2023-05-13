Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor: First look at the Swedish Defender

Rainbow Six Siege is set to introduce its next season for Year 8, and Operation Dread Factor is coming to the fold with a Swedish Defender and his mysterious gadget. Although Ubisoft hasn't revealed much regarding this Operator's loadout, name, or background, there are many leaks suggesting that his loadout will have some decent weapons favored by many players in Siege. That being said, it is yet to be seen where the new Operator is placed in the game's current meta.

According to the first look, the Defender will possibly feature a fear-inducing gadget that can also be used as an information tool.

New Defender details for upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor

Ubisoft recently released an official teaser for the new Swedish Operator coming to Operation Dread Factor. With the previous Operator being an Attacker, the upcoming season will likely introduce a Defender.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Make your enemies cower and tremble. Make your enemies cower and tremble. https://t.co/cYioe4FWWM

Many leaks have suggested that the upcoming Operator will be called Fenrir. The Defender is named after a Norse Mythological wolf who shares the same name.

lungu19 @lungu_r6 Y8S2 operator Fenrir loadout Y8S2 operator Fenrir loadout https://t.co/w81noYK7xh

As for the character's loadout, Fenrir will possibly bring an MP7 and SASG-12 as his primary weapons, and players will be able to bring any one of the two weapons in a match. For the secondary weapon, Fenrir will only have one option, the Bailiff 410 pistol. The secondary gadget will feature a choice between Barbed Wires and a Bulletproof Camera.

That being said, the information regarding the Operator's name and loadout has come from leaks. Although most of these leaks have previously made their way to Rainbow Six Siege, fans must wait for the official reveal on May 14 to see what Ubisoft has planned for the season.

What will be the gadget for the upcoming Defender in Rainbow Six Siege?

In the official teaser posted by Ubisoft, the Operator is seen holding a plate with a skull drawn on it. Further leaks have shown that the Operator will deploy some kind of gas from his gadget.

lungu19 @lungu_r6 y8s2 operator fenrir y8s2 operator fenrir https://t.co/3mbyswy5nG

It can be assumed that his main ability will encompass a hallucination device that gets deployed through a gas from his gadget. The leak post also revealed the gadget name to be F-NATT DREAD MINE, suggesting that it is a trap device.

The Operator is also shown to be a two-speed and two-armor Defender with a three-star difficulty rating.

Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to get their hands on this Operator in the official Test Servers after Ubisoft reveals Operation Dread Factor. Alongside this Operator, Year 8 Season 2 will bring a plethora of other changes, including a Consulate map rework and other Operator tweaks. With Commanding Force nearing its end, fans are excited to see what the upcoming season brings.

