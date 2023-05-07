Rainbow Six Siege Consulate map rework: Main Stairs changes, Garage improvements, and more

Ubisoft has released a trailer for the Consulate map rework to be featured in Rainbow Six Siege with the Y8S2 update. The company has revealed a lot of positive changes and community-based improvements coming to this map. It has been given a complete overhaul and has been built from scratch. For years developers have tried to reduce spawn-peeking to ensure fair play, and Consulate is prone to the issue.

This article will provide highlights of the major changes coming to Consulate in Rainbow Six Siege.

Consulate will see massive changes in Rainbow Six Siege

Exterior wall

Exterior wall (Image via Ubisoft)

The exterior of the map comprises mostly open areas and half walls, which has rendered spawn-peeking prevalent on it. This immediately makes things unfair for the attacking side. The update will feature extended walls to block off potentially vulnerable areas.

Windows

Windows (Image via Ubisoft)

Consulate is exposed to many windows, which makes it almost impossible for attackers to counter or retreat. Most of them will be sealed off, and the map will contain only a few entry points to fix this issue.

Garage

Garage (Image via Ubisoft)

The Garage Entrance has a soft wall that can be reinforced and is hard to breach. It will be replaced with a half-unlocked collapsable similar to the Bank's main entrance, and the car outside will be moved and is going to have a truck added.

The vehicles in the Garage Entrance will be substituted for a few stacks of crates and barrels, making it significantly tougher to take out attackers.

Main Stairs

Main Stairs (Image via Ubisoft)

The statue on the Main Stairs will be replaced with a better, more visually appealing version. The area will contain an overhaul that sees petals falling from above, making this place more pleasing to the eye. 2F dust bins have also been replaced with a soda vending machine.

Long Desk

Long Desk entrance (Image via Ubisoft)

The Long Desk has been reworked and will be replaced with a much more portable version once YS32 goes live. The soft breach behind it is going to be replaced with a short-door entrance.

Meeting Room

Meeting room entrance (Image via Ubisoft)

The Meeting Room's double window will be substituted for a soft breach wall in the balcony, which provides another fair entry point to attackers.

This concludes every change that Consulate will feature with Y8S2 in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft will provide other detailed changes about this map on May 12, 2023, along with the preview of Operation Dread Factor.

The season will also feature other major and balancing changes — such as Grim buff, Observation Blocker Gadget, Shooting Range improvements, Arcade Playlist, and much more — in Rainbow Six Siege.

