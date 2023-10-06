Rainbow Six Siege Y8S3.3 Designer's Notes: Frost Welcome Mat rework, Iana nerf, and more

Ubisoft's recent Designer's Notes for Rainbow Six Siege Y8S3.3 are out with all the long-awaited changes promised earlier this year. The Frost rework has finally made its way to the game, with a plethora of other Operators also seeing tweaks made to their kit with the most recent Siege patch in Y8S3.

According to Ubisoft, these changes were made keeping the recent pick and ban rate for the Operators in mind for the last Season. This article will summarize all the modifications introduced to Operators with Designer's Notes Y8S3.3 in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege official Y8S3.3 Designer's Notes

Expand Tweet

The current Designer's Notes only affects certain Operators, as mentioned by Ubisoft. These notes did not bring any gameplay changes to Operation Heavy Mettle in Rainbow Six Siege and solely focused on Operator balancing.

Frost

Welcome Mat Removal by Teammate takes 4 seconds (was 4.3 seconds). No debuff applied.

Welcome Mat Removal by Self takes 4 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).

If players remove the trap by themselves, a debuff will be applied to them. The effects are as follow:

Duration is 60 seconds (Was 20 seconds on the Lab Test Server).

Will move 20% slower

Won't be able to sprint.

Will leave a trail of blood behind them.

Health is set to 20 hp.

Being caught by a Welcome Mat is considered entering the Down But Not Out state. R6 allows DBNO only once per round, this means players that have already been DBNO will immediately die if they fall into a Frost trap.

Frost's early rework in the Lab Test Server received valuable feedback from the community. Following the fan comments, Ubisoft added some extra tweaks to the Defender's kit, making Frost stronger when hunting down her enemies in the DBNO'd state.

Iana

Gadgets: Stun Grenades will replace Frag Grenades.

Secondary Weapon: Added Gonne-6.

Iana has been a strong Attacker who carries two Frag Grenades in her kit. Due to her rising pick rate, the Dutch Operator lost her grenades while receiving a new utility destruction tool.

Finka

Gadgets: Added Frag Grenades as 3rd option.

Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.

Gridlock

Gadgets: Frag Grenades will replace Breach Charges.

Secondary Weapon: Removed Gonne-6.

Sens

POF-9 Reduced vertical recoil.

POF-9 Reduced lateral recoil.

POF-9 Reduced recoil increase after long bursts

Tachanka

DP27 Damage: Increase to 60 (from 49)

Being an under-picked Defender, the Russian will gain extra firepower with massively increased damage output on his primary weapon.

Warden

Armor: 3 (from 2)

Speed: 1 (from 2)

Warden is often a go-to Operator for many players due to his flexible weapon choice and speed rating. However, with the recent changes, the Defender will be slowed down with an increased armor rating.

The Designer's Notes are now live on the Rainbow Six Siege servers. To try out the latest tweaks, you can hop on the matchmaking playlists and play the different Operators.