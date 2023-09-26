Rainbow Six Siege server downtime for Y8S2.2 patch (September 26): Gameplay fixes, level design, and more

Rainbow Six Siege fans are in for a new update today, September 26, 2023, with Ubisoft ready to introduce a few essential bug fixes for the competitive shooter. While the Y8S2.2 Patch will make various balancing changes to the game, the update will not include any tweaks for Operators.

Players can expect a minor downtime from Ubisoft servers before the patch is deployed.

Y8S2.2 will be the second patch for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Heavy Mettle and will primarily deal with player complaints that were heard in the past few weeks. This article will briefly list all the tweaks coming to the game alongside the update time.

Rainbow Six Siege official Y8S2.2 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Ubisoft has officially revealed the patch size for every available device and platform. According to the official Rainbow Six Siege blog, the Y8S2.2 update size is as follows:

Ubisoft Connect: 1.16 GB

Steam: 780 MB

Xbox One: 1.09 GB

Xbox Series X: 1.32 GB

PlayStation 4: 1.62 GB

PlayStation 5: 1.28 GB

Once the Rainbow Six Siege patch is downloaded, fans can look forward to the fixes mentioned below.

1) Gameplay fixes

Operators can't escort the hostage using the controller input if they're holding a deployable device. (Fixed)

Devices placed on the ceiling are detected outside in 2F Red Stairs on the Kanal map. (Fixed)

Wrong VFX is triggered when using Oryx's Remah Dash against an opponent standing next to an indestructible wall. (Fixed)

Players get an advantageous line of sight when using Azami's Kiba Barrier. (Fixed)

Various advantageous position issues when using Azami's Kiba Barrier. (Fixed)

2) Level design fixes

Red barrier is missing during the Preparation Phase after destroying barrel wall in B Tasting Room on the Villa map. (Fixed)

Operators are able to go out of bounds at the west wall of EXT Tunnel on the Bank map. (Fixed)

Defenders are detected outside when standing next to a wall in 1F Trophy Room on the Chalet map. (Fixed)

Barricades float when placed at 2F Primary Bedroom on the Oregon map. (Fixed)

The operator becomes stuck when going on top of the white chair next to the fruit stand in EXT Market on the Favela map. (Fixed)

Operators can get stuck in the barrel located on the Clubhouse map. (Fixed)

Ace's S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher doesn't detonate a second time when throwing on the destructible wall of the Consulate map. (Fixed)

3) Audio fixes

VFX does not match with the timer when joining a match in progress. (Fixed)

4) User experience fixes

Operators have improper idle animations in the Operator album. (Fixed)

The commendation system is occasionally greyed out. (Fixed)

Teammate outlines are inconsistently displayed. (Fixed)

Devices are detected outside when deployed inside the 2F Piano Room on the Chalet map. (Fixed)

The Maps tab for the Standard playlist is empty while playing offline. (Fixed)

Crosshair disappears, aiming down sight multiple times after respawning. (Fixed)

Operator Portraits and Card Backgrounds rewards are not displayed after opening a pack. (Fixed)

Match options are only available to the host when in the Custom Match lobby. (Fixed)

Placeholder text is present for the defuser location when planted at 4F Cockpit on the Yacht map. (Fixed)

Language packs are missing for the Ukraine region. (Fixed)

Multiple LOD issues on various maps. (Fixed)

Various shop and Customization issues. (Fixed)

Various Localization issues. (Fixed)

The maintenance will occur from 09:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC / 6:30 pm IST and will be up for an hour. After the scheduled downtime, you can expect the Rainbow Six Siege Y8S3.2 Patch to go live.