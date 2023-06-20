Rainbow Six Siege has introduced its brand new season called Operation Dread Factor. Year 8 Season 2 has been a phenomenal start for the tactical shooter in many ways, as developers are also planning to bring the long-awaited Frost rework to the current build. Before the rework makes it into the live servers, developers are giving fans a chance to offer feedback on the changes by playing the game's Test Servers.

Besides visiting the rework, fans can also help the developers by providing proper suggestions.

How to play the Frost rework in Rainbow Six Siege's LAB TS

The long-awaited Frost rework is set to be a huge change for the Canadian Operator. The rework will completely change the way how her traps work in Siege. Players will now be able to self-revive themselves upon landing on a Frost trap. Moreover, the revive animation will take approximately two and a half seconds.

Once the victim is safely revived, they can no longer jump and will limp throughout the round. They will also leave a blood trail allowing Frost to hunt them down. This change is yet to make it to the main build of the game, as developers have only announced it for the Test Servers.

You can try the rework for yourself by downloading Rainbow Six Siege through your Ubisoft Connect or Steam library. If you own Siege, the Test Servers will automatically be free for you to use. That said, the servers are up for a limited period. As developers have mentioned, it is only for players to try out the rework so they can provide valuable feedback.

The pre-test changes you will experience with the rework may also not make it to the live build, as stated by Ubisoft on their official Twitter post.

Once gamers have tried out the Frost rework on the Rainbow Six Siege Test Servers, they can also visit r6fix.ubi.com and fill out a survey to provide decent feedback for the developers.

