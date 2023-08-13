Rainbow Six Siege Operation Heavy Mettle reveal: New Operator Ram, gadget, and more

Ubisoft has revealed Rainbow Six Siege's new season, Operation Heavy Mettle, which will introduce a brand-new Korean attacker to the roster called Ram. The current meta of this game heavily relies on using information and destruction. With a unique gadget coming to this title, Year 8 Season 3 will likely see a shift in gameplay.

This article briefly lists everything arriving with Operation Heavy Mettle in Rainbow Six Siege.

Who is Ram in Rainbow Six Siege?

Ram is a Korean attacker coming to the game in Year 8 Season 3. According to Ubisoft, she is part of an all-female special force with a complicated history. The developers took a more realistic approach while designing Ram in Operation Heavy Mettle.

Her backstory and personal details are confidential so far. However, when the Operator goes live, you can learn about her origin by looking at her bio.

The Bu-Gi gadget and its uses

The Bu-Gi is a bulletproof destruction drone that Ram can deploy on the go. While running on a soft surface, this item will automatically destroy the floor. Moreover, it can also render defender gadgets — such as deployable shields or bulletproof cameras — useless.

On the flip side, if you want to beat the drone as a defender, you must look for a small canister sticking out on the back of the drone and shoot it. You can also use Impact Grenades to destroy the Bu-Gi.

When you're deploying the gadget, it can also break barricades. Unlike traditional drones, you cannot control the Bu-Gi after it's been deployed. However, you can switch this device's directions before it is launched.

What weapons will Ram have in her arsenal?

Ubisoft has given Ram the popular R4C assault rifle with a 1.5x scope as her primary. She also has the option to switch to the LMG-E machine gun.

For her secondary, you can change between the MK19mm pistol and ITA 12S shotgun with a five-round capacity. You can flexibly pick between the Hardbreach charge and Stun grenade for her secondary gadget as well.

Ram is a three-health and one-speed attacker who will be a support Operator in Rainbow Six Siege. Her addition to the Redhammer Squad alongside characters like Thermite and Hibana is a testament to her ability to wreak havoc.

Ram is expected to be an excellent addition to Rainbow Six Siege with her unique destruction tool. Players will be able to enjoy the new Korean Operator when she is launched on the Test Servers later this month. The new season, Heavy Mettle, will officially go live in September 2023.