Rainbow Six Siege leaks suggest new Master Chief Elite skin for Sledge

A recent Rainbow Six Siege leak has revealed a brand new Elite skin for Sledge, featuring the legendary Master Chief from the Halo series. If the leaks were to be believed, Sledge would receive his second Elite set in the game after almost five years. Moreover, the collaboration cosmetic could become a fan favorite as the sets for Resident Evil and NiER were also received well across the Siege community.

There has been no official information on the launch of the Elite set. However, fans can expect it to drop soon after the deployment of Year 8 Season 3.

Sledge Master Chief Elite skin leaked for Rainbow Six Siege

Since the title's inception, Sledge has been one of the most popular Operators for Rainbow Six Siege. Over the years, the attacker has witnessed many changes, including major nerfs. However, fans have shown the Operator love consistently, as his pick rate has always been high in both competitive and ranked play.

With the upcoming Elite set, Ubisoft aims to portray the legendary Master Chief from the Halo games with his phenomenal armor. By the looks of the leaked clip, the recent Halo Infinite game inspires the armor, as the MVP animation features Master Chief using his grappling hook. This is a massive part of his arsenal and a popular device.

What cosmetics can the Master Chief Elite possibly bring?

Much like the rest of the Elite skins in Rainbow Six Siege, you can expect the Sledge Elite to feature skins for all his items in-game. These include weapon skins for his two primary weapons, the L85A2 assault rifle and M590A1 shotgun, alongside his P226 MK 25 secondary.

You can also expect cosmetics such as an Operator portrait and background and an Elite weapon charm.

With the Thunderbird Elite set coming out with Operation Heavy Mettle, you can expect the Master Chief skin to launch later in the update. You can enjoy Year 8 Season 3 on the official Siege Test Servers and try the new Korean Operator, Ram.