Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze: New Operator, Map, and more

Ubisoft has provided a detailed overview of the final season of Year 8 in Rainbow Six Siege on November 12. The upcoming update introduces a much-awaited new map called Lair and introduces a scheduled Operator, Tubarão. This season will also improve the ongoing reputation system and commendation system.

This article will provide an overview of what Operation Deep Freeze has to offer in Rainbow Six Siege.

Overview of Operation Deep Freeze in Rainbow Six Siege

New Operator: Tubarão

Tubarão is capable of intel gathering and trapping on the defender side. He's a two-speed, two-armor Operator who can counter an attacker's plans effortlessly. Although he may not be the best candidate to defend aggressively, he can provide crucial information to his teammates.

He brings Zoto Cannisters to the battlefield, a throwable device that slows down the attacker and reveals their footsteps. Without a backup plan, the custom-designed mixture of compounds can be a nightmare for the rushing opposition.

Tubarão has an arsenal featuring MPX and AR-15.50, either of which can be chosen as the primary gun, according to play style. Additionally, he is backed up with the P226 MK 25 pistol.

New Map: Lair

Lair is a military facility in a huge cave in an undisclosed location. Tunnels and access points abound on the map, providing various entry points for attackers and defensive points for opponents, promising a dynamic gameplay experience.

Depending on the floor, there are three environmental setups. There's a chemical lab in the basement, giving it a filthy appearance. The first floor contains a variety of technological ground, making it significantly cleaner. Hallways and connectors on the second floor provide a similar experience to that of the Tower map.

Player Protection

During Operation Commanding Force, Commendation and Reputation systems were integrated into Rainbow Six Siege. This system was designed to make the game less toxic and provide a fair play experience for players. Unfortunately, it was not utilized to the fullest extent.

After testing the systems for the past two seasons, the developers linked them to improve the experience. During Operation Deep Freeze, the user interface will undergo a massive overhaul and contain diverse information about current standings and how to improve them.

Moreover, the system will be even stricter, preventing players below the Respectable reputation from accessing certain playlists and penalizing them severely. On the other hand, keeping a good standing will grant players exclusive rewards and special drops.

This sums up the major changes that will arrive with Operation Deep Freeze in Rainbow Six Siege.