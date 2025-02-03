xQc and Pokelawls' controversy: Streamers engage in heated conversation to settle their differences

Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Georgie "Pokelawls" have been in a feud for some time now. For those unaware, the two were close friends (even flatmates for a while) at one point before having a public fallout back in August 2023. The feud happened after xQc was accused of "bricking" Pokelawl's house.

The duo joined a call earlier today (February 3, 2025), seemingly discussing various topics. Despite attempts to bridge the gap, the conversation did not go down well.

One of the main disagreements was caused due to JesseSMFI's (xQc's friend) removal from the OnlyFangs WoW guild. He was allegedly removed due to his beef with Poke. Speaking about the situation, the latter said:

"Lacari (streamer and OnlyFangs member), me, and the mod, the conversation was like, 'Oh, Jesse is telling us that you guys are cool, and he told Soda (Sodapoppin) that there is no drama between you and Poke.' I'm like what?"

As mentioned, xQc is friends with JesseSMFi and wanted to confront Pokelawls about his removal. Poke, however, hinted that Felix was trying to exaggerate the situation:

“A personal conversation between me and Lacari can happen and that’s between us and it’s not gonna end with anyone getting kicked. You already know this and you’re just trying to do this thing where you are trying to get an angle and make it crazy.”

Pokelawls also mentioned hosting xQc in his house along with his then-girlfriend. Poke made some serious allegations of cheating:

“Imagine being in our position, with the girl sitting in our house and you are leaving the f**king house to cheat on and she’s f**king crying to us, all day.”

xQc acknowledged this statement, stating that cheating was only one of two things that he did “wrong.” The other is “overstaying” in Poke’s house. He said:

"I did two things that were wrong. Two things and nothing else. One, I overstayed my welcome and two, I cheated on my girlfriend."

Pokelawls labels xQc as a “terrible” person, xQc responds

Twitch streamer Pokelawls also claimed that xQc had allegedly offered a contract to JesseSMFI to appear on his streams. He stated that this was confirmed by TrainwrecksTV. However, xQc denied the allegation, stating:

“You are ridiculous. You made that rumor a long time ago...He (JesseSMFI) never got a contract of any kind.”

Pokelawls was very outspoken during his recent call with xQc, which escalated into a heated on-stream argument. The conversation ended with the former criticizing Felix and calling him and Asmongold a "trash person." He exclaimed:

“The only people who don’t like me are f**king weird as sh*t Asmongold, you, Destiny, and f**king Tectone. All weird as f**k, all f**king terrible people. You are a trash f**king person.”

xQc responded by stating:

“Bro, you are not in a movie. Keep lying. Every time you lie, I will call you out.”

As mentioned, regarding JesseSMFI's drama, he was removed from the OnlyFangs guild. Lacari explained that Poke remained in the guild because he had been a member for a longer period.

