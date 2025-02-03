xQc says "very poor and broke" people are celebrating tariffs imposed by Donald Trump

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on those celebrating the recent tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. During a Twitch livestream on February 3, 2025, the French-Canadian content creator came across X user @stocktalkweekly's viral tweet.

In it, they claimed that "America is in charge" because Mexico and Canada's exports to the US are significantly higher than the latter's exports to the two countries:

"Mexico exports to U.S. as a percentage of GDP: 35%. Canada exports to U.S. as a percentage of GDP: 22%. U.S. exports to Canada as a percentage of GDP: 1.5%. U.S. exports to Mexico as a percentage of GDP: 1.2%. America is in charge."

In response, xQc expressed his amusement at "very poor and broke" people celebrating the situation. He elaborated:

"'America is in charge.' Brother, dude, you know something that I love? It's how the people that are very poor and broke and can't even afford the cost of life are going out there tweeting, 'We are in charge!' 'We deal the cards.' 'We are at the top.' You know, 'We are at the helm of this operation.' 'Now I can go to the grocery store and buy a $26 pack of eggs, b**ch a**!' Like, okay, dude. I guess you are right. I mean, you win, but what's the prize, really? Let's be honest."

Timestamp - 00:45:10

"How come I'm not invited?" - xQc comments on Pokimane's appearance at The Grammy Awards 2025

During the same livestream, xQc learned about Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane's" appearance at the Grammy Awards 2025. Expressing his surprise, the former Overwatch pro questioned why he was not invited to the annual awards ceremony.

He added:

"Chat, is Pokimane at the Grammys?! And how come I'm not invited? If I go to the Grammys, I would cook up the outfit that you would see in the movies. And you wouldn't still believe... you would think it's AI or it's made up. I would have some RGB (red-green-blue) s**t, okay? Like, a nice tuxedo, like, matte black with some keyboard pieces, like, inside of the lining or whatever. And some RGB, like, in between. And then, my shoes would glow from the under and RGB tie. Holy aura!"

In other news, xQc recently criticized Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" for the "rewriting of livestreaming history" by claiming that Adin Ross was the first streamer to go mainstream.

