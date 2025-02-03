"Streamers taking over": Internet reacts as Kai Cenat and Pokimane attend the 2025 Grammys with stunning outfits

Imane "Pokimane" and Kai Cenat made a splash at the 2025 Grammy Awards as the two Twitch streamers dazzled in their swanky outfits. Both of them had been invited by the Recording Academy, with Kai also getting a full access pass to livestream the red carpet event on his Twitch channel.

The streaming community was thrilled that two top content creators had been invited to the Grammys with many expressing how far livestreaming has come in the entertainment industry. Esports commentator Jake Lucky took to X on January 2, 2025, and wrote that "streamers are taking over":

"Kai Cenat and Pokimane at the Grammys this year. Streamers taking over," said @JakeSucky on X while sharing photos of Kai and Pokimane's outfits for the evening.

Kai Cenat at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kai Cenat interviewed many celebrities on the red carpet, including Don Lemon, who praised him, and singer Muni Long, who thanked the Twitch star for promoting her Grammy-winning song.

Fans noted how Kai had made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. People approached him and asked for pictures. Here are some fans expressing their excitement at watching the streamers at the event.

"The amount of attention and thirst some of these people are showing Kai Cenat at the Grammys is crazy! Streamers really took over," wrote @bydanielrobert.

"It’s still crazy to see how big streaming and streamers are now . Kai is streaming at the Grammys like what the hell," said @Lil_Uber.

"W Kai Poki," stated @zwitterati101.

Pokimane at the GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, sourced from Getty)

Pokimane was not streaming from the event; however, photos of her Grammy outfit went viral after being reshared on social media with many complimenting her look.

"Pokimane at the Grammys? Someone’s leveling up in style!" exclaimed @babybeetroot.

Pokimane also posted her outfit photos on her social media and they have accrued significant traction in the streaming community. Fans and fellow streamers have praised Imane for the outfit. OfflineTV's QuarterJade proclaimed her the Twitch Queen:

"THATS MY TWITCH QUEEEEENNN EEEEPP you are glowing," said QuarterJade.

Many commented on her outfit, praising her choice.

"Incredible. Love the gloves+sleeves," said @BecomingCritter.

Another streamer said the pictures had made her "entire week":

"you are so beautiful omfg these pictures made my entire week," claimed @EskayWOW.

Others congratulated the streamer for how far she has come:

"I'm so proud of you Poki... You've come so far since you started it's really insane to watch from the sidelines," said @hodl_4love.

That said, many were not thrilled to see streamers getting invited to the event.

"WHY ARE THERE STREAMERS AT THE *GRAMMYS*" said @oo_eve_o0.

Some even said that the event lacks class for having invited streamers.

"Why are twitch streamers at the Grammys ? We used to have class," claimed @b00hrts.

A few insinuated that the Recording Academy invited the Twitch streamers to bump views.

"More like Grammys need viewers lol," stated @FkMisIn4mation.

Will Smith fixed Kai Cenat's bowtie at the Grammys

Speaking of outfits, Kai Cenat's red carpet look included a bowtie, which had become a little skewed during his meeting with Will Smith. The streamer was excited to meet the star actor and dabbed him up saying:

"What's going on, bro? How are you feeling?"

Will Smith replied and also praised the Twitch streamer:

"All is in divine order. Like what you doing, I like what you doing, you got it right."

Kai Cenat was overjoyed and hugged the Hollywood star again and said:

"Just streaming right now. Hell naw, you got it all gang. You go it all my boy. See you soon brother."

That is when Will Smith went forth and fixed Kai's bowtie:

"Hold on, hold on, let me get you."

The streamer was taken aback and held up his hands saying:

"Damn! I'm good, I'm good?"

Kai Cenat has been on a roll and his Grammy IRL Twitch stream drew hundreds of thousands of viewers. He even got to meet Kanye West before the red carpet.

