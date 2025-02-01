  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kai Cenat has been invited to livestream from the Grammys

Kai Cenat has been invited to livestream from the Grammys

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Feb 01, 2025 08:17 GMT
Kai Cenat invited to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Image via X/@FearedBuck and @grammy.com)
Kai Cenat invited to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (Image via X/@FearedBuck and @grammy.com)

Twitch's star Kai Cenat revealed that he was invited to host an in real life (IRL) stream at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The event is set to be aired this Sunday (February 2, 2025). It will begin at 8 p.m. EST (Eastern Time) and 5 p.m. PST (Pacific Time). He is expected to be live during this time.

The streamer has a camaraderie with various artists, particularly from the rapping community. He will likely find some known faces in the upcoming award show event, such as Cardi B and SZA. Other confirmed attendees include Will Smith, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars.

Speaking about his invitation, the AMP member said:

"The Grammys had hit me up and said we could stream at the Grammys. Chat! The Grammys has hit me up and said we could stream whatever the f**k we want at the Grammys...Ni**a, I feel like this is going to be fire 'cause you'll get the real feel of it, dawg. I wanna show y'all the real feeling and experience of it, chat."
also-read-trending Trending

Cenat added that the event will feature some big names in the music industry:

"If the Grammys hit somebody up, and said we can go. Now, hear me out chat, everybody is going to be there."

Not the first major invitation Kai Cenat has received recently

The Grammy invitation presents an exciting opportunity for Kai Cenat to stream alongside some major names in the music industry. Many of these artists are already familiar with his online presence, as numerous rappers and musicians have previously joined his streams.

However, the Grammys isn’t even the first major invitation Kai Cenat has received. Last Monday (January 27, 2025), the streamer was invited to Monday Night Raw. He was also invited to the upcoming Royal Rumble event, which is set to air later today (February 1) at 6 PM EST.

Kai Cenat isn’t the only streamer attending the event. YouTube streamer and content creator Darren "IShowSpeed" has also been invited to livestream the event. Both streamers will have backstage access, allowing them to meet the athletes as well.

IShowSpeed has already had prior experience appearing at a WWE special event. He dressed as a Prime mascot during WrestleMania XL. His cameo went viral quickly, especially when he took an RKO from Randy Orton.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी