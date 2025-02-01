Kai Cenat has been invited to livestream from the Grammys

Twitch's star Kai Cenat revealed that he was invited to host an in real life (IRL) stream at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The event is set to be aired this Sunday (February 2, 2025). It will begin at 8 p.m. EST (Eastern Time) and 5 p.m. PST (Pacific Time). He is expected to be live during this time.

The streamer has a camaraderie with various artists, particularly from the rapping community. He will likely find some known faces in the upcoming award show event, such as Cardi B and SZA. Other confirmed attendees include Will Smith, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Bruno Mars.

Speaking about his invitation, the AMP member said:

"The Grammys had hit me up and said we could stream at the Grammys. Chat! The Grammys has hit me up and said we could stream whatever the f**k we want at the Grammys...Ni**a, I feel like this is going to be fire 'cause you'll get the real feel of it, dawg. I wanna show y'all the real feeling and experience of it, chat."

Cenat added that the event will feature some big names in the music industry:

"If the Grammys hit somebody up, and said we can go. Now, hear me out chat, everybody is going to be there."

Not the first major invitation Kai Cenat has received recently

The Grammy invitation presents an exciting opportunity for Kai Cenat to stream alongside some major names in the music industry. Many of these artists are already familiar with his online presence, as numerous rappers and musicians have previously joined his streams.

However, the Grammys isn’t even the first major invitation Kai Cenat has received. Last Monday (January 27, 2025), the streamer was invited to Monday Night Raw. He was also invited to the upcoming Royal Rumble event, which is set to air later today (February 1) at 6 PM EST.

Kai Cenat isn’t the only streamer attending the event. YouTube streamer and content creator Darren "IShowSpeed" has also been invited to livestream the event. Both streamers will have backstage access, allowing them to meet the athletes as well.

IShowSpeed has already had prior experience appearing at a WWE special event. He dressed as a Prime mascot during WrestleMania XL. His cameo went viral quickly, especially when he took an RKO from Randy Orton.

