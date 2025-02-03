Muni Long thanks Kai Cenat after winning a Grammy for Made for Me, says the Twitch streamer helped her song 

R&B and pop singer Muni Long met Kai Cenat during the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet and thanked the Twitch streamer for helping her song by promoting it online. Long had just bagged the Grammy Award for the song Made for Me a few minutes before she met Kai.

Kai Cenat was at the Grammys after being invited to livestream the event. On February 2, Kai engaged in an IRL stream as he attended the Red Carpet ceremony in California. Muni Long approached the streamer at the event and promptly thanked him for supporting her song:

"When you posted about my song, it really helped."

Kai Cenat was stoked to have helped the singer and said:

"Oh my god! I know exactly. How's it been since then?"

Trending

Muni Long replied and reiterated that the Twitch star had "really helped" her song:

"No, you really, you really helped."

Expand Tweet

Kai proceeded to ask the singer how she was finding the Grammys:

"How are you liking it so far?"

That is when Muni Long revealed that she had won a Grammy for the song:

"I won a Grammy for it today."

The Twitch streamer was overjoyed and congratulated her. He also encouraged her to keep singing:

"Oh my god, congratulations! Thank you so much, appreciate you. Keep thriving, keep being you, keep making that music, you've got great flow."

The two then clicked a picture from the Grammys Red Carpet before Muni Long walked away.

Kai Cenat gives Don Lemon some streaming pointers after former CNN host says he was following the Twitch star's footsteps

Muni Long was not the only person to have praised Kai Cenat at the Grammys. Outside the Grammys Red Carpet, the Twitch streamer met former CNN presenter Don Lemon, who told him that he was the number one streamer:

"You're like the number 1 best streamer. I love you, I follow you."

Don Lemon even said that he was walking in Kai Cenat's footsteps now that he had started streaming on YouTube.

"I am going in your footsteps."

Expand Tweet

Kai asked him which platform he livestreams on and how it was going:

"How's it going? What you streaming on?"

Don Lemon replied that he has been streaming on YouTube

"It's going well. I was on the CNN, now I'm here. I stream on YouTube."

Kai Cenat gave some tips to Don Lemon about grinding his streaming career. The Twitch star asked the former TV host to play Elden Ring and other games on stream:

"Gotta keep grinding my boy. You got a desktop at home, like a PC? You do? Get set up there, play some Fortnite, play some horror games, get scared, you know what I'm saying? Play Elden Ring! I'm telling you right now, listen to me, play Elden Ring bro. If you do that, then you can do whatever you like."

Kai Cenat also met Kanye West at the 2025 Grammys when the rapper and his wife Bianca Censori were getting out of the car to walk the red carpet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback