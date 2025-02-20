Asmongold comments on illegal immigrants coming from "s**t hole countries" to the US while reacting to White House's viral ASMR video

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on illegal immigrants while reacting to the White House's recent viral X post. During a livestream on February 19, 2025, the content creator watched a 41-second video shared by the White House's official X handle. The post, captioned "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," depicted an illegal immigrant being deported from the country.

Sharing his "honest" thoughts on the situation, Asmongold stated that if he were living in a "s**t hole country," he would attempt to enter America "illegally." He explained:

"I'm going to be honest, guys, if I was living in one of those s**t hole countries down there, I'd try to get into America, too! And if I couldn't get in legally, I'd get in illegally because I bet living illegally in America is probably better than living legally where they came from in a lot of cases. Yeah, I'd do the same thing!"

"It's a crime of circumstances" - Asmongold says he doesn't have "emotional aggravation" against illegal immigrants in America

The Twitch streamer continued the conversation, stating that he doesn't have an "emotional aggravation" against illegal immigrants living in the US. He elaborated:

"I don't have, like, an emotional aggravation against these people. Right? It's like you have to follow the rules, you can't have people doing stuff like this, but don't ever get me twisted and make me think that, like... make yourself think, like, I don't like these people. I don't care about this. Like, I totally get it. It's a crime of circumstances. It's a crime of opportunity. Of course, people are going to do it."

Timestamp - 00:11:07

Furthermore, Asmongold argued that employers who hire illegal immigrants should pay for their deportation flights:

"Yeah, you're right. What about all those people? Because who should be paying for these flights? I think that people that should be paying for these flights, they should bill the companies that hired these illegals. You know? And they should figure out how long the illegal worked for them. Figure out how much money they would've had to pay for the federal government or pay for, like, extra amounts of money for different types of worker protection, and then have them pay for these f**king airplanes, man."

In other news, Twitch streamer Georgie "Pokelawls" recently criticized Asmongold, claiming that he "can't think for himself" and relies on "Reddit narratives." He went on to call the OTK co-founder a "racist" and a "loser."

