Kai Cenat's Batman Arkham Series marathon: Date, time, livestream link, and more

Twitch star Kai Cenat has officially announced when his highly-anticipated Batman Arkham Series marathon will commence. On February 19, 2025, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner posted a four-minute video on his official X account.

He revealed that the Batman Arkham Series marathon will begin on his Twitch channel on February 21, 2025, at 6 PM EST, 3 PM PST, 5 PM CST, 11 PM GMT, 4:30 AM IST, and 12 AM BST.

The video posted on X featured Kai Cenat in the Batman costume, with the narrator asking him to "honor the Wayne family legacy" and "commit himself" to the "betterment of Gotham City." At one point, the content creator was also seen driving the Batmobile.

Fans were delighted at the announcement, and here's what some netizens had to say:

"from streamer to hollywood level production. insane," Twitch streamer Joey Kaotyk commented.

"This is why he’s one of the greatest streamer," X user @rakaaryai wrote.

"This look straight out of a real movie," @OG_Anaya_ posted.

"insane production value holy s**t," X user @Krinios opined.

Which games is Kai Cenat playing during his Batman Arkham Series Twitch marathon?

Kai Cenat has announced that he will play Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, Batman Arkham Origins, and Batman Arkham Knight during his upcoming Twitch Marathon.

On January 12, 2025, he explained why he chose to play the four aforementioned games, saying:

"The four that I'm going to be talking... the four that I'm going to be playing Is Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Origins, and Knight. In that order. I'm playing them in a release date order. Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Origins, and Knight. Okay? It's going to get wicked."

Cenat also hinted that Warner Bros. would help him get authentic Batman movie props for the livestream:

"We have been in contact with Warner Bros. and they heard my idea that I was doing this, and I got lucky enough to talk to Warner Bros. So, I'm not going to lie, this is crazy, I can't even say that I'm talking to Warner Bros. They are going to try help me out. Now listen, we've been scoping caves, real-life caves, we've been scoping a whole bunch of real-life things used in actual Batman movies."

In other news, Kai Cenat recently went viral when American rapper T-Pain pranked him at an airport.

