"That was funny!": Kai Cenat gets pranked by T-Pain at the airport

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently had a hilarious interaction with musician T-Pain after the latter decided to surprise the streamer by walking up to him while filming. Before recognizing T-pain, the streamer was left looking visibly confused after watching him walk up next to him while pointing his camera at him.

Ad

Upon realizing who he was, Kai Cenat and T-pain both burst out in laughter, with the former stating:

"That was funny. I'm like, who the f**k?! That's fire as f**k, bro!"

Kai Cenat gets pranked by T-pain after unexpected run-in at the airport

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Twitch star Kai Cenat is known to be on good terms with various celebrities, specifically those in the hip-hop industry. Cenat routinely invites artists from various industries onto his broadcasts, wherein he conversates with them, does activities with them, and reacts to content with them.

The streamer has hosted Kevin Hart, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and many others. With such a large repertoire of celebrities having been on his broadcast, Kai has made somewhat of a name for himself among artists as a whole.

Ad

As such, it was no surprise that T-pain decided to pull a prank on the streamer after spotting him sitting at the airport. After the two burst out in laughter together, Kai Cenat also reacted to the camera being held by T-pain to record the interaction, exclaiming:

"What's good, bruh?! What up bruh? What's good y'all?!"

Kai Cenat was recently invited to partake in the NBA All-Stars Celebrities basketball game, alongside comedian Druski. The two managed to only score eight points in total, while actor Rome Flynn became the MVP with over 22 points under his belt. Kevin Hart recently reacted to the pair's performance in a post on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback