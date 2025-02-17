  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "That was funny!": Kai Cenat gets pranked by T-Pain at the airport

"That was funny!": Kai Cenat gets pranked by T-Pain at the airport

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 17, 2025 21:18 GMT
Kai Cenat was recently pranked by T-pain after the latter came across the streamer in an airport (Image via @FearedBuck/X)
Kai Cenat was recently pranked by T-pain after the latter came across the streamer in an airport (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently had a hilarious interaction with musician T-Pain after the latter decided to surprise the streamer by walking up to him while filming. Before recognizing T-pain, the streamer was left looking visibly confused after watching him walk up next to him while pointing his camera at him.

Ad

Upon realizing who he was, Kai Cenat and T-pain both burst out in laughter, with the former stating:

"That was funny. I'm like, who the f**k?! That's fire as f**k, bro!"

Kai Cenat gets pranked by T-pain after unexpected run-in at the airport

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Twitch star Kai Cenat is known to be on good terms with various celebrities, specifically those in the hip-hop industry. Cenat routinely invites artists from various industries onto his broadcasts, wherein he conversates with them, does activities with them, and reacts to content with them.

The streamer has hosted Kevin Hart, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and many others. With such a large repertoire of celebrities having been on his broadcast, Kai has made somewhat of a name for himself among artists as a whole.

Ad

As such, it was no surprise that T-pain decided to pull a prank on the streamer after spotting him sitting at the airport. After the two burst out in laughter together, Kai Cenat also reacted to the camera being held by T-pain to record the interaction, exclaiming:

"What's good, bruh?! What up bruh? What's good y'all?!"

Kai Cenat was recently invited to partake in the NBA All-Stars Celebrities basketball game, alongside comedian Druski. The two managed to only score eight points in total, while actor Rome Flynn became the MVP with over 22 points under his belt. Kevin Hart recently reacted to the pair's performance in a post on X.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी