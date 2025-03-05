HasanAbi's feud with xQc and Asmongold explored amid the Twitch unban controversy

The ongoing feud involving Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi," Felix "xQc," and Zack "Asmongold" has unfurled yet another chapter. For context, Hasan recently made some contentious remarks about U.S. Senator Rick Scott. The online community was divided, and this move has drawn criticism from both Asmongold and xQc.

Ad

Due to the controversy, Hasan was temporarily suspended from Twitch on March 3, 2025. The ban was lifted after just one day, which sparked further comments from Asmongold and xQc.

What did HasanAbi say about U.S. Senator Rick Scott?

Twitch streamer HasanAbi is known to be quite vocal regarding issues across the political sphere. Recently, he made certain contentious remarks targeted at U.S. Senator Rick Scott. During a stream, he said:

Ad

Trending

"If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would k*ll Rick Scott."

This was deemed by many as a threat or a plea to his fans to cause physical harm to the Senator. Asmongold, in particular, labeled the comment as a call of violence:

"You can't say that. That's crazy. Totally indefensible. I am shocked, honestly...It's so obviously a call to violence."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi gets banned, Asmongold and xQc react

HasanAbi's ban garnered widespread attention from the streaming community. Among those who reacted to the suspension was Asmongold, who clarified that he had no involvement in the ban, emphasizing that it was solely Twitch's decision:

“I take no accountability for it. It was Twitch that made the decision, not me. That’s the way I look at it.”

Ad

xQc responded to the drama as well, suggesting Twitch "not go easy" on him:

"Now that he’s banned, I will say though, I don’t think it’s a good precedent for Twitch to f**king go easy on him, especially since he said on stream, 'Oh ya, I might get banned for this, but I don’t give a f**k.' That is knowing he is causing harm and doubling down.”

Ad

HasanAbi gets unbanned after a day, seemingly blaming Amongold

Despite the controversy and ban, Hasan's suspension was lifted after just one day. This sparked further comments from those involved, with Hasan partly blaming Asmongold for drawing attention to the Rick Scott clip:

"I never advocated for Asmongold to be banned or de-platformed. To be fair, Asmongold didn’t do that for me either, but he certainly leaned into it pretty hard."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc and Asmongold react to HasanAbi getting unbanned after a day

Hasan's brief suspension sparked heated reactions from both xQc and Asmongold. Bijan Tehrani, one of Kick's key men, pointed out that while Hasan was unbanned quickly, Adin Ross has remained banned for two years. xQc shared Tehrani's comment, adding:

"The way me and some others were treated in comparison is just comical, what a joke."

Ad

xQc calls out Twitch's decision to unban Hasan (Image via X/@xQc)

xQc's comments prompted a strong response from Hasan, who addressed the situation after his return to Twitch, saying:

Ad

"If you smell dog poop everywhere you go, you wake up and you smell s**t. Go to the coffee shop and you smell s**t, maybe it's not everywhere else that smells like s**t. Maybe you are the one who stepped in the s**t. Or maybe, you are the piece of s**t. And it's not just xQc, a lot of content creators have major egos, myself included, you know, it's understandable. It is what it is."

Ad

Asmongold has also reacted to Hasan's Twitch unban, criticizing the platform for its supposed inconsistency in enforcing punishments:

"Streamers that embody certain political values are not being punished at the same ratio that an average person would be punished or people that are of the opposite spectrum. You can look at the amount of death threats, calling to put a bounty on somebody could be a felony, right?"

Ad

Ad

In addition to Asmongold, HasanAbi has been involved in heated feuds with two other creators, Ethan Klein (H3 Podcast) and fellow political commentator Steven "Destiny." Klein has previously accused Hasan of promoting antisemitism and even uploaded a two-hour "content nuke" video on the matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback