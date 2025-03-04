Twitch lifts ban on HasanAbi after one day of suspension

Twitch has unbanned political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" after just a day of suspension. Although no clear reason was provided for banning the Turkish-American commentator, some speculated his comments on Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott may have contributed to the ban.

The VODs on HasanAbi's channel are now unavailable. This is his fifth ban on the platform — the previous one was in December 2022, which was also resolved after just a day. The maximum time HasanAbi has historically been banned from Twitch is a week — seven days in 2021 and 2019.

Why is the speculated reason that caused HasanAbi's fifth ban on Twitch?

Despite no confirmation being provided by any official source, some speculated that HasanAbi's ban from the platform was due to comments involving his seemingly violent rhetoric against Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott during a broadcast on Twitch.

Since then, Twitch streamers such as Asmongold and xQc have called out the remarks, the former going as far as labeling them as a "call to violence." On the other hand, xQc had criticized HasanAbi's comments by stating that threatening someone's life was "weird", while referring to Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson.

xQc had also stated that it would not be a "good precedent" for the streaming platform to "go easy" on him since he had allegedly doubled down on his statements despite being aware of the possible ban he would receive.

Some netizens on X also reacted to the news of left-wing political commentator HasanAbi's ban from the platform, with some seemingly celebrating his temporary absence. Many had suspected that the ban would last only a day, which eventually turned out to be true.

