"It’s about time tbh": Community reacts as Twitch bans HasanAbi for the fifth time

Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently received his fifth ban on the Amazon-backed website. The exact reason behind the ban has not been confirmed so far. Nevertheless, the news has spread like wildfire in the streaming community, with some netizens speculating on X about Hasan's suspension and its consequences.

The Turkish-American streamer recently made the news owing to his feud with YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein, who had released a targeted content nuke video specifically criticizing Hasan's content.

With the news of the suspension being announced through a post by @StreamerBans, some individuals seemingly celebrated the political commentator's ban:

"It’s about time tbh," wrote X user @JumpmanJLow

"FINALLY… (it will be 3 days)," wrote X user and Kick streamer@Ac7ionMann

"Long overdue and extremely deserved," wrote X user @RangerJBlue

On the other side, netizens have been speculating the length of the ban, which may span anywhere between a day to thirty days:

"It is a temporary ban, could range from 1 day to 30 days," wrote X user @Awk20000

"Doubt it last longer than 24 hours with how much he gets away with," wrote X user @knickzred

"For like 24 hours, right?" wrote X user @RonMexico6920

What was the speculated reason behind HasanAbi's ban on Twitch?

Although it has not officially been confirmed thus far, it is speculated by some that HasanAbi had received a ban on the Amazon-owned website due to his comments about Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, some of which contained violent rhetoric directed at the latter.

This had been called out by political commentators Zack "Asmongold" and Félix "xQc", with Asmongold even going as far as to label the remarks made by HasanAbi a "call to violence".

Asmongold also claimed that the rise of extremism could potentially harm Twitch, as someone on the platform could say something that attracts attention from the mainstream media, which could eventually damage Twitch on "a massive level".

