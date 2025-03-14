"I am going to die to a f**king Boeing rocket": HasanAbi rejects SomeOrdinaryGamers' offer of all-paid trip to Palestine amid their ongoing feud

In the past couple of days, Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has been involved in a fresh feud with YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers." Mutahar has criticized Hasan for his stance on the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Recently, Mutahar offered to finance a trip to Palestine/Gaza with Hasan.

HasanAbi rejected the offer, reasoning that he had adequate plans to visit the region but had no guarantee of his security.

"Mutahar is like, 'In order to entertain this beef to sh*t on Hasan, I am going to die to a f**king Boeing rocket.' I'd like to think that the only thing stopping me from going to f**king Gaza is money. That's what it is. You're right and not like, valid security concerns and not from Hamas by the way, from f**king Israel."

What did Mutahar aka SomeOrdinaryGamers say to HasanAbi?

HasanAbi has been involved in several feuds with streamers and content creators lately, the latest one being with SomeOrdinaryGamers. In a recent YouTube video, Mutahar criticized Hasan, accusing him of contributing little of substance to the Palestinian issue:

"I've never seen this guy do anything of substance. It's all like, 'Let me watch CNN, Twitter' and watch some dogsh*t video and barely react to it."

Mutahar added he was willing to cover the costs for both of their trips to the conflicted region.

"How about this? In my own dime, in my own expense, I will give up my days of work, I will fly both of us down, both me and him, to Israel and we will drive across the border and actually do some real journalism."

HasanAbi had previously stated that he planned to visit Palestine but ultimately didn't go due to a lack of security assurances:

"The thinking about going to Gaza thing is also kind of stupid because I was invited by literal f**king journalists that work in Gaza. Okay? And I unfortunately most likely will not be able to go because the people that I did talk to said that they could not give me security assurances, that Israel would not f**king kill me or anyone really."

Hasan has also feuded with creators and streamers like Zack "Asmongold," Felix "xQc," and Ethan Klein. Ethan even released a two-hour-long content nuke video accusing him of antisemitism.

