HasanAbi explains why he won't be going to Gaza after being invited by journalists

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has stated that he will not be visiting Gaza despite being invited by journalists who work in the conflict-ridden region. The streamer claimed that he was unable to make the trip due to security concerns and not being given security assurances by the individuals with whom he had conversed about the trip.

The Turkish-American streamer discussed the matter during a broadcast on Twitch, stating:

"The thinking about going to Gaza thing is also kind of stupid because I was invited by literal f**king journalists that work in Gaza. Okay? And I unfortunately most likely will not be able to go because the people that I did talk to said that they could not give me security assurances, that Israel would not f**king kill me or anyone really."

Left-wing political commentator HasanAbi is currently feuding with YouTuber Ethan Klein, with the latter recently stating that he would be making a trip to Israel. This move by Klein has been criticised publicly by Hasan. The feud between the two began when they discussed the Israel-Gaza conflict on their Leftovers podcast, which eventually led to the show going into a permanent hiatus thereafter.

HasanAbi claimed that Israel had been stopping Western journalists from entering the Gaza Strip and that Hamas, comparatively, would not be an issue in the region for him:

"Because Israel is not allowing western journalists to enter the Gaza strip by the way, think about that. Okay? It's not even because like, Hamas is scary or they're going to kill or whatever. That's not the fear, that's not the problem there. The problem is, Israel could f**king nuke you at any moment and America will apologize to Israel for it."

In related news, HasanAbi recently claimed that he would attain millions of views online if he were to make a video akin to Ethan Klein's content nuke directed against the latter. He further stated he did not want to do it since he was not a drama content creator.

